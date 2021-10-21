Credit: Holland America Line

Holland America Line: New ship Rotterdam departs on maiden voyage - what's onboard? Holland America Line has officially welcomed new cruise ship Rotterdam into the fold as the vessel set sail on its maiden voyage yesterday.

Holland America Line cruise ship Rotterdam will enjoy a 14-day maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Florida. The launch was celebrated yesterday with fanfare and a ribbon cutting to welcome guests Rotterdam carries 2,668 guests and was delivered in July 2021. It is the third in the Pinnacle Class series for Holland America Line. Last week the cruise ship arrived at its namesake city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where it was announced Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship's godmother when it is officially named in the spring. Following the transatlantic crossing, Rotterdam will carry out its inaugural Caribbean Season from November through April.

The cruises range from six to 11 days and span the entire region on southern, eastern, western and tropical itineraries.

Those who fancy a longer holiday can embark on a Collectors’ Voyage -combined back-to-back itineraries that offer an in-depth exploration covering more than one area. - READ MORE: 10 reasons to choose Holland America Line for a Caribbean cruise - “Rotterdam’s maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year. We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing.”



So, what can guests expect onboard new Holland America Line ship Rotterdam?

Rotterdam cabins

The cruise ship boasts superbly appointed staterooms and suites, including family and single accommodations. Cabins range from inside rooms right up to the most luxurious suites. Inside cabins are approximately 141–225 sq. ft. They feature two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed, premium massage showerheads and a host of amenities are featured in these comfortable staterooms. Ocean View cabins are approximately 175–282 sq. ft. They include two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed, premium massage showerheads, a host of amenities and an ocean view. Verandah cabins are approximately 228-405 sq. ft. (including the verandah). The light-filled rooms benefit from floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah. They include a sitting area, two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed and a bathtub with premium massage showerheads. - READ MORE: How Holland America Line caters for big and small cruisers - Vista Suites are approximately 260-356 sq. ft. (including the verandah). Boasting a teak-lined verandah, floor-to-ceiling windows and a comfortable sitting area - all with plenty of natural light. They include two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed, plus a shower, mini-bar and refrigerator.

Signature Suites are approximately 393-400 sq. ft. (including the verandah). They feature a spacious sitting area with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah. There are two lower beds convertible to one king-size bed and one murphy bed for one person. The bathroom includes a dual-sink vanity, a full-size whirlpool bath and shower and an additional shower stall. - READ MORE: How to pick a cruise ship cabin - Neptune Suites are approximately 465-502 sq. ft. (including the verandah). They benefit from floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah. They feature a large sitting area and two lower beds convertible to one king-size bed. The bathroom comes with a dual-sink vanity, full-size whirlpool bath and shower, plus an additional shower stall. Amenities include the use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge, a private concierge and an array of complimentary services. Pinnacle Suites are approximately 1,290 sq. ft. (including the verandah). They include a living room, dining room, pantry with microwave, refrigerator and built-in bar, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah with whirlpool. The bedroom features a king-size bed and the bath includes an oversize whirlpool bath and shower as well as an additional shower stall. There's also a sofa bed, suitable for two people, and a guest toilet. Amenities include a private stereo system, use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge, private concierge and an array of complimentary services.

Rotterdam: Neptune Suites feature a large sitting area and two lower beds convertible to one king-size bed. Credit: Holland America Line

Rotterdam dining In addition to the impressive Dining Room, guests can enjoy a selection of speciality restaurants: Rudi’s Sel de Mer - a French seafood brasserie Tamarind - exploring traditions of Southeast Asia, China and Japan Nami Sushi - serving tasty sushi and Asian spirits Pinnacle Grill - steakhouse Canaletto - family-style Italian dining Club Orange - exclusively for guests in the Club Orange program. - READ MORE: Cruise dining, food & drink guide - Additional culinary venues include: Grand Dutch Café - traditional Dutch coffee and treats and European beer Dive-In - serving gourmet burgers and fries poolside New York Deli and Pizza - offering made-to-order sandwiches and pies Lido Market - themed serving stations

Rotterdam: Enjoy drinks in the Rolling Stone Ocean Bar. Credit: Holland America Line

Rotterdam entertainment Rotterdam prides itself on its musical offerings, delivering an exclusive collection of world-class performances nightly. Entertainment venues are as follows: Rolling Stone Rock Room - classic rock hits Lincoln Center Stage - chamber music - READ MORE: Holland America Line announces Alaska holidays for 2023 - Billboard Onboard - live musicians entertain the crowd with chart-topping hits B.B. King’s Blues Club - bringing the best of Memphis music to sea. What's more, with the 270-degree LED projection at World Stage, Rotterdam will immerse guests in panoramic visual and sound effects.