Menu

Credit: Virgin Voyages

Last-minute cruises to the Mediterranean See out the last of summer on a cruise to the sun-drenched Mediterranean with Virgin Voyages.



Everyone deserves a break, especially after the last couple of years. Let’s face it: 2020 and 2021 weren’t exactly the years most people had hoped for.



The good news is that, if you haven’t booked your break yet, you still have a dreamy option for a late summer holiday.



Why not set sail on an exclusively adult cruise to the Mediterranean – aka holiday heaven with its ancient ruins, awe-inspiring art, legendary cities, and sun-kissed beaches – onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady.



Sir Richard Branson’s second ship, after Scarlet Lady, is currently operating seven-night itineraries around the Mediterranean, visiting destinations such as Ajaccio, Marseille, Cannes, Olbia, and Ibiza, as part of its inaugural season.



You’ll need to move quickly to take advantage of these August, September, and October sailings but, if you can work it, late summer is a sun-kissed time to get away.



Here are three of the best last-minute cruises onboard Valiant Lady to book so as to see out the summer in style.



Find and book a last-minute cruise onboard Valiant Lady. Credit: Virgin Voyages

The Irresistible Med

This seven-night escape departs from trendy Barcelona aboard the gorgeous Valiant Lady on August 21, 2022. With prices starting from a worthy $2,894 (approx £2,392) per cabin, drift down the French Riviera and be whisked away into the Tuscan countryside. You’ll also get to dive into dynamic contrasting cities such as historical Cagliari in Sardinia and the bustling Spanish hotspot of Ibiza.



Spanish Obsession

Got a week to kill? Then Virgin Voyages’ Spanish Obsession cruise could be the one for you. Departing on August 28, 2022, from the enchanting seaside city of Barcelona, this seven-night cruise includes stops at the cosmopolitan capital of Mallorca, Palma de Mallorca; Malaga, with its world-class art, authentic tapas, and brilliant beaches; and the hedonistic yet heavenly Spanish island of Ibiza, among others. Even better? Prices start from just $2,872 (approx £2,392) per cabin.



French Daze & Ibiza Nights

Set out from Spain to some of the most breathtaking seaside spots in the Mediterranean aboard Valiant Lady. Stops to salivate about include the vibrant French metropolis of Marseille, an overnight in the glamorous seaside city of Cannes, and a dose of Sardinian seduction in Olbia. The cruise ends with an overnight stay on the electric island of Ibiza. With prices from $2,918 (approx £2,431) per cabin, isn’t it time you put in that annual leave request?



Say hola to Ibiza with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruises Search for the best cruises with Virgin Voyages Search cruises

Autumn/winter options

If you can’t get away this summer, put the panic on hold… Why not join Valiant for a Caribbean cruise this autumn/winter?



On a Caribbean cruise, white sands, swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, and friendly locals come as standard. Inspired to book a Caribbean cruise? Here are three of the best onboard Valiant Lady…



Western Caribbean Charm

In search of some winter sun? Board Valiant Lady for a six-night Caribbean sailing from the coastal metropolis of Miami. Departing from the ‘Magic City’ on November 13, 2022, you’ll spend a full day in Roatán, Honduras, and another in Costa Maya, Mexico, while two sea days ensure you will have plenty of time to indulge in the good life on board. Another highlight is the Bahamas where you’ll visit the exclusive Beach Club at Bimini. With prices starting at just $2,115 (approx £1,746), the Caribbean is most definitely calling.



Eastern Caribbean Antilles

This eight-night round trip from Miami is all about picturesque days and bonfire soirées. The voyage calls at the Dominican Republic playground of Puerto Plata, San Juan – the capital of Puerto Rico – St. Croix, and The Beach Club at Bimini. Departing on November 5, 2022, prices start from a Caribbean cool $2,724 (approx £2,249) per cabin.



Transatlantic Med to Miami

Looking for a longer trip? Then this two-week transatlantic sailing to welcome Valiant Lady to her winter home in the Caribbean has your name on it. Departing from Barcelona on October 16, you’ll visit Ibiza, Malaga, and Funchal – the capital of the Madeira archipelago – before spending eight days at sea, ultimately ending up in Miami, a shamelessly glitzy city where a good time is guaranteed. The icing on the cake? The US has lifted Covid-19 testing requirements… Prices from US$2,331 per cabin.



Sail into a cocktail of palm trees, powder beaches on a Caribbean cruise with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Shutterstock

So, whether you're in the mood for a last-minute Mediterranean sailing or a Caribbean cruise later this year – when the mornings are dark and damp and the commute to work painfully crowded – Virgin Voyages has you covered. (Seriously, $600 in value is included on every cruise, with free WiFi, essential drinks, group fitness classes, and all dining at 20+ eateries.) For more information and to make a booking, please visit virginvoyages.com.

