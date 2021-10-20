Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Most luxurious cruise ship in the world resumes sailing
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has welcomed luxury travellers back onboard Seven Seas Explorer - the most luxurious cruise ship ever built.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is welcoming guests onboard Seven Seas Explorer for an unforgettable journey through Italy, Croatia and Greece as the cruise ship resumes service.
Cruisers onboard the ship will experience the highest benchmarks of service in lavishly designed suites, restaurants, bars and lounges.
Seven Seas Explorer is currently sailing through the Adriatic and the Mediterranean Sea on an eight-night voyage.
The itinerary visits locations such as Ravenna, Italy; Zadar, Croatia; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Corfu; Greece; Taormina, Italy; and Sorrento/Capri, Italy.
The ship will eventually make its way to Miami, Florida where she will prepare for a season in the Caribbean from mid-November until March 2022.
Regent Seven Seas Splendor was the first of the fleet to resume back in September.
The next ships to continue sailing in the Regent Seven Seas fleet will be Seven Seas Mariner on December 18, 2021, Seven Seas Navigator on January 6, 2022, and Seven Seas Voyager on February 15, 2022.
Jason Montague, the president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises shared his excitement on setting sail again: “It’s truly amazing to be back on board Seven Seas Explorer, and it is fantastic to see our guests being treated to the unrivalled Regent experience once again."
He added: “Our crew have done an outstanding job in preparing for the ship’s return, with the service so seamless it is as if we were never away.”
Regent Seven Seas Cruises was eager to continue sailing post-Covid and created a plan to allow for a safe reset.
The cruise line built upon its existing comprehensive health and safety protocols to formulate procedures that were able to take on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programme was established with guidance from a team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council.
The main aspect of the safety protocols is that all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure.
In further Regent Seven Seas Cruises news, the cruise line had a big week last week at World of Cruising’s Wave Awards.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises took home the crown for the Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line.
The luxury line also won the award for Best Excursion or Excursion Programme for its local and small group tours.
Additionally, the cruise line received honourable mention for Best Accommodation.
The next cruise ship to join the Regent fleet will be Regent Seven Seas Grandeur.
Seven Seas Grandeur will include an £8,000 suite that Montague described as “the very art of luxury.”
The ship is due to set sail in 2023, with bookings opening at the end of last month.
