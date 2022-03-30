Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Ancient Pyramids, preserved temples and mysterious tombs – the best Nile cruise Riviera Travel brings you to the once-in-a-lifetime destination of Egypt, visiting an array of historic gems such as Cairo, Giza, Abydos, Luxor and more.

Be whisked back in time to an era when the iconic Pharaohs were in power with a voyage along the stunning Nile in Egypt with Riviera Travel. For the river cruise enthusiasts amongst you, the combination of the ease of cruising and Egypt’s history, art and culture will seem almost too good to be true with the ‘Wonders of the Nile: Cairo to Luxor’ itinerary. This crafted route carries you away to the Pyramids, Sphinx, Egyptian Museum, Saqqara, Coptic Museum and many more fascinating locations. The beauty of a long-haul river cruise is that it will be completely different from any other cruising experience, so discover this exciting itinerary with Riviera Travel.

Riviera Travel Egypt itinerary The stunning MS Movenpick Darakum brings you to the Nile for a leisurely 10 nights and, with only 104 fellow guests onboard, you can be sure that you will receive all the attention you deserve. Step onboard this vessel, boasting a plunge pool, sun deck, lounge, bar area and more, and head towards the Giza plateau for your first magical glimpse of the Great Pyramids. There are plenty of exciting sights to explore offboard too, with countless ports of call to explore such as Luxor, the Valley of the Kings, Abydos, Dendera, Qena, Sohag, Assyut and many more. - READ MORE: Discover stunning spring river cruises with Riviera Travel - What’s more, as it’s a ‘Classic’ tour with Riviera, you can call upon the knowledge of a tour manager and local experts throughout your time onboard and offboard. With an impressive range of excursions included in the price, you don’t have to worry about booking popular excursions that sell out quickly. Included excursions are a guided tour of Cairo, the Giza Pyramids & Sphinx, entrance to the Egyptian Museum, Beni Hassan tombs and Abydos and Dendera temples – what more could you want? Let’s discover some of the highlights of the cruise, so you almost feel like you are sailing down the Nile right now.

Marvel at the three Great Pyramids in Giza, Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure, with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

Giza, Egypt A true standout is Giza, which boasts the Great Pyramids – certainly a sight to snap a photo with. Crane your neck to admire these three gigantic pyramids and if you want to wander inside (entry at an extra cost payable locally) you can discover unique passageways and burial chambers. Further down the hill, you can admire the impressive Sphinx which – fun fact – is actually the world’s largest free-standing sculpture. The Egyptian Museum is also nestled in Giza, where you can observe an array of ancient artefacts – make sure you visit the famed Royal Mummy room (for a small additional fee).

Discover the range of fascinating preserved monuments and temples at Tuna El Gebel. Credit: Shutterstock

Tuna El Gebel Also known as ‘The City of the Dead’, Tuna El Gebel is more fun than it sounds – trust us. The vast majority of the buildings belong to the historical period between 300 BC and 300 AD and feature a range of intriguing temples and tombs. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme - Tuna El Gebel was the necropolis for the city of Hermopolis, and, past this ancient village, which was sacred to the Greek god Hermes, you can find a range of tombs and catacombs of those who once resided there as well as sacred animals. Have a wander around and marvel at the level of preservation and imagine what the lives of these residents were like.

Abydos features the stunning temple of Seti I. Credit: Shutterstock

Abydos Known as one of the most mysterious sites in Egypt, Abydos, was a place of pilgrimage for Egyptians who wanted to be buried as close as possible to the tomb of Osiris in Egypt. The god of the underworld was one of Egypt's most important deities. You can admire the Great Temple of Seti I, dedicated to the important Pharaoh, which acts as the main attraction in Abydos as well as the centre for pilgrimage. Make sure to explore inside the centre of the temple and find the Gallery of the Kings, where you can read a list of all the pharaohs and hieroglyphs of the kings themselves.

Admire temples in Dendera with Riviera Travel and see the influence from an array of past rulers. Credit: Shutterstock

Dendera Allow yourself to be truly taken back in time with a visit to Dendera, which boasts one of the best-preserved temples (the Temple of Hathor) in the entirety of Egypt. You can also enjoy the included excursion to Abydos and Dendera temples with Riviera to discover these fascinating buildings. - READ MORE: What are the best Greek Islands to visit with Riviera Travel? - The Temple of Hathor shows plenty of influence from the Egyptian, Greek and Roman rulers, see if you can spot where this influence changes throughout the temple. Discover the ornate chamber at the top of the temple that was used to greet the rising sun as well as the Dendera Zodiac, believed to be the only complete map of the ancient Egyptian sky. You are guaranteed to feel like a history buff by the end of your cruise with Riviera Travel to Egypt, full of fascinating facts to share with your family and friends.