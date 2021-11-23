Credit: TUI River Cruises

TUI River Cruises ship TUI Skyla sails for the first time - what's onboard? TUI Skyla, the second ship in the TUI River Cruises fleet, set sail today on its first itinerary to Germany after an onboard christening. What's on the ship?

TUI Skyla will cruise festive itineraries calling at some of Germany’s well-known cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Koblenz. Here TUI River Cruises guests will get into the festive spirit as they visit the country’s famous Christmas markets. Onboard, guests will enjoy festive activities such as sipping on mulled wine and tucking into regional Christmas dishes. The new ship was christened before its first departure on TUI's Mistletoe & Rhine itinerary. To celebrate the launch of TUI Skyla, a winter wonderland themed top deck was made with igloo style pods, a live choir, and festive treats. Additionally, alongside the quayside, sparklers were signalling TUI Skyla officially joining the fleet.

Related articles

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK described his excitement: “We’re thrilled to welcome the second ship to the TUI River Cruises fleet on our first festive sailing of the year. "Since going on-sale we have seen continued growth in demand for TUI Skyla itineraries on the Danube with Danube Treasures being the top seller. "The feedback we have had from guests sailing on TUI Maya, which launched back in August, has been incredible so we’re delighted to offer even more to our guests and we’re looking forward to completing the fleet with TUI Isla next spring.” - READ MORE: How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you - Winter and Christmas sailings continue to be extremely popular with customers especially during winter and festive periods. If you are a solo traveller and still want to experience this remarkable itinerary, don’t you worry, TUI River Cruises has increased its offering of solo cabins over the Christmas period by making all twin cabins available on all its Christmas sailings. Customers can also get into the Christmas spirit on another one of TUI’s itineraries: Yuletide Wonders. So what can you expect from TUI Skyla, from cabins and dining to entertainment?

TUI Skyla will cruise festive itineraries calling at some of Germany’s well-known cities. Credit: Shutterstock

TUI Skyla Cabins There are six different cabin options onboard TUI Skyla. The standard cabin comes with a fixed double bed, tea and coffee-making facilities, a Smart TV and Molton Brown toiletries. The next cabin is the superior cabin which is 15 m² with a king-size bed, a large dressing table and lounge chair with a drinks table, tea and coffee-making facilities, a Smart TV and Molton Brown toiletries. - READ MORE: How to pick a river cruise cabin - Equipped with a French balcony, floor-to-ceiling doors, a fixed double bed, a Smart TV, Molton Brown toiletries and tea and coffee-making facilities, the French Balcony Cabin is another option onboard. The Superior French Balcony Cabin has a king-size bed, a large dressing table and lounge chair, 15 m² glass doors, tea and coffee-making facilities, a smart TV, a fridge and Molton Brown toiletries. Again, TUI Skyla is a great place for solo travellers with two single cabin options; the single cabin is the same as the standard cabin except there is a single bed instead of a double and the French balcony single cabins are the same as the single, except there is a French balcony included.

TUI Skyla: "We’re thrilled to welcome the second ship to the TUI River Cruises fleet." Credit: TUI River Cruises

TUI Skyla Dining There are three restaurants available onboard TUI Skyla: Verdastro, Bistro and Al fresco dining. Verdastro is an elegant restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu that changes daily. - READ MORE: What's it like onboard TUI River Cruises' first ship TUI Maya? - Bistro is a bit more casual than Verdastro and the menu changes halfway through the sailing. Al fresco dining is the final dining option onboard that will host outdoor events when the weather permits such as barbecues.

There are three restaurants available onboard TUI Skyla and two main entertainment options. Credit: TUI River Cruises

TUI Entertainment There are two main entertainment options on TUI Skyla. The observatory lounge takes pride at the heart of our ships with all its different venues. - READ MORE: TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - There are widescreen windows where cruisers can admire the panoramic views and there is a happy hour there between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. The Observatory hosts nightly entertainment from talented musicians and quizzes to international and local guest acts. There is also the Club Lounge onboard where coffee and cocktails are the cornerstones.