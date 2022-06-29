Menu

Who is Ambassador Cruise Line? Everything you need to know about Britain's newest cruise line Ambassador Cruise Line offers a new era of no-fly British cruising for you to dive into - from the West End style entertainment to fresh and delicious food, you'll be impressed.

Calling all cruise lovers – Ambassador Cruise Line is the newest British cruise line on the block. This British cruise line is sparkling new and ready to impress. Don't you worry – there are plenty of opportunities to get onboard, with the first ship, Ambience, having embarked on her inaugural season in April 2022 and sailings on sale until spring 2024. Cruising should be easy, and Ambassador delivers exactly this with all of its year-round sailings departing from London Tilbury, and from 2023 Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth. From glitzy entertainment, with choreography by the one and only, Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke to indulgent locally inspired cuisine in the Borough Market restaurant and the main Buckingham restaurant, Ambassador is a must-cruise. If you want to try something new, with British quality infused throughout, read on to find out more about this fresh cruise line...

The Ambassador difference No-fly, no stress Look, we all know the stress of flying. The early mornings, the passport panic, the waiting around and, not even to mention, the airport delays - well imagine if your holiday could start straight away. With Ambassador, this is a reality. Hop on your plush mid-sized ship and enjoy the classic joy that cruising brings. - READ MORE: Discover new itineraries and ship released by Ambassador - You could even take advantage of departing from the bustling city of London and enjoy an overnight stay beforehand to start your holiday earlier. What's more, after finishing its spring 2023 season, Ambassador will be expanding its departure ports to six new regional ports (Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast and Falmouth) the line will be welcoming its second ship to the fleet in March 2023, Ambition - lucky you. Not only do you not have to worry about flying and any additional cost, but you can also sit back and relax as every cruise with Ambassador include all three meals, afternoon teas and complimentary tea and coffee stations 24 hours a day (Brits rejoice).

Ambassador Cruise Line: All are sailing roundtrip from London Tilbury in Essex. Credit: Shutterstock

Adults-only galore Enjoy the peace and quiet that an adults-only cruise line brings. No more worrying about where the children or grandchildren have run off to - just worry about what cocktail you'll order next! Although the cruise line primarily caters for over 50s cruises, all ages over 18 are welcome onboard. - READ MORE: First look at Ambassador's Ambience - Ambassador also is the perfect base for singles, dedicating 89 cabins onboard Ambience to solo cruisers across five varying suite/balcony categories. Couples and larger groups are welcome onboard too. The line also lifts its adults-only rule for two multi-generational cruises over the summer holidays, so you can enjoy valuable time with children and grandchildren while exploring the world.

New vessel Ambience is leading the way for Ambassador Cruise Line. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Let me entertain you If you are the first one to be seated for a night of entertainment onboard, then you'll thoroughly enjoy the thought and glamour that is put into the onboard entertainment. Ambassador offers an entertainment and enrichment programme where you can delve into a multitude of new skills - from crafting to salsa classes. Have a drink (or two) at Raffles Bar before heading over to the tiered theatre and admire impressive performances that take you away to countless imaginary lands or opt to learn about an intriguing new subject from a selected guest speaker. If you want to learn more, then take advantage of the programme 'In Conversation with...' where you can drink up the knowledge of a celebrity performer or speaker talk about their life, with a chance to ask them all your burning questions. You can also look at the lighter side of life in the Laughter Lounge, which puts on both evening and late-night shows, and laugh your socks off. Whip out your dancing shoes and get swept up in the whirlwind of a world tour of the top dances throughout the decades - keep an eye out for a virtual guest appearance from none other than Anton Du Beke.



Choose from an array of tempting beverages at Raffles Bar which are all reasonably priced. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Foodie galore Let's all admit that food is one of the main reasons why we cruise - okay, now we have that in the open, Ambassador has got a range of impressive dining options that are already proving popular with guests. Onboard their flagship Ambience you will find Borough Market with its variety of food stalls that cater for most tastes; The Oven offering carvery options, Points East for Asian delights and Graze ‘n’ Grains for Vegan specialities to name but a few. The traditional Buckingham Restaurant is the ship's main restaurant and brings the glamour of dining on board a cruise ship; gala nights, baked Alaska parades and more courses than you can shake a stick at, need we say more? - READ MORE: Six of the best no-fly cruises - An increased amount of speciality restaurants onboard result in plenty of choices for those special occasions - the supplementary charge is totally worth it as you devour a slice of sumptuous steak at Sea & Grass or tuck into crafted Asian cuisine in Saffron.

For those of you who are looking for something extra special, opt for the Chef's Table and get treated like a true VIP. Here, you'll indulge in multiple courses that have been hand-selected by the Executive Chef - it's only right that you try out every dining venue onboard, right?

Ambience features Sea & Grass, a speciality steak restaurant onboard. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Peace of mind Sailing nowadays, we want to feel safer than ever, which is why Ambassador's peace of mind guarantee is so great. Enjoy a heightened level of commitment from the line, with a refund guarantee and the opportunity to book with just a deposit and only having to pay up to 90 days before embarking. To protect your booking further, be reassured by the financial insurance cover that is in place to financially protect your booking as well as the fact that your money will be held in a trust account until you sail.



Peace of mind also counts when thinking about the way we travel, and Ambassador has reduced Ambience's emissions by 95% from her first sailing in April 2022 after modifications – impressive stuff.

So if good food and entertainment backed by British excellence sounds like your kind of cruise, Ambassador is the cruise line for you.