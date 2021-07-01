Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? Complete guide to major cruises Cruise holidays may have returned but many rules still remain in place with most cruise lines requiring a Covid vaccine - which are they?

From P&O Cruises and Carnival to Royal Caribbean and Princess Cruises, this is what you need to know about what the major cruise lines require regarding Covid vaccination. Carnival Cruise Line Vaccine required? Yes, on select sailings. Carnival only announced the vaccine requirement for eight ships sailing in July and August out of Seattle; Galveston, Texas; Long Beach, California; and Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida. However, it has yet to announce a vaccine policy for other ships returning to service in later months. Carnival states: "Vaccinated cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. "Guests must present proof of vaccination, as well as all required travel documents, at embarkation...Children under two are exempt from testing requirements."

Celebrity Cruises Vaccine required? Yes Celebrity says: "We will sail with a vaccinated crew and at least 95 percent fully vaccinated guests. All guests 16 years and older must be fully vaccinated with all COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at least 14 days prior to sailing. "As of August 1, 2021, all guests age 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. All UK guests sailing on Celebrity Silhouette 18 years and older must be fully vaccinated." Cunard Vaccine required? Yes For UK departures from 19 July up to and including October 1, 2021 "all guests travelling, of all ages, must have completed their vaccination course a minimum of seven days prior to sailing, or 14 days prior to sailing if an approved single-dose vaccine," says Cunard. "There is no age restriction on this series of UK Summer at Sea voyages, but all guests of all ages must meet the requirements of the COVID-19 vaccination policy." For all cruises departing from October 13 to December 31, 2021, "all guests 18 years old and over will be required to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing. All guests 17 years old and below will need to have completed their vaccination course a minimum 14 days prior to sailing or will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel. Cunard adds: "This vaccination and testing policy will be reviewed on a regular basis as the global situation continues to evolve." - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about luxury line Cunard -

Fred. Olsen Vaccine required? Yes Fred. Olsen details: "It will be a requirement for all guests to be fully vaccinated to join us onboard this summer. We have made this decision following new research on the vaccine, which has found that those who are fully vaccinated are not only less likely to become seriously unwell, but also less likely to pass on the virus too. "The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our utmost priority, and as a result, we will be requiring all guests to be fully vaccinated (with at least 10 days since the date of your second vaccination) to be able to sail with us." Holland America Line Vaccine required? Yes "All of our 2021 cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination," said Holland America Line. "Requirements for 2022 published itineraries will be announced on a rolling basis, prior to final payment due dates, in accordance with CDC guidelines and as updated travel protocols are provided by governments, ports and public health authorities." - READ MORE: How Holland America Line caters for families -

MSC Cruises Vaccine required? No MSC clarifies: "For MSC Virtuosa’s sailings around the British Isles in the upcoming months, we will welcome only UK residents of all ages, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. "All unvaccinated or partially vaccinated guests (i.e did not receive the full set of vaccine shots) will need to take a lateral flow (antigen) or PCR (molecular) swab test within 72 hours prior to the ship’s departure. "Proof of a negative test result will be requested at the terminal and we will accept evidence such as an email, SMS or a printed document. The test is not required for fully-vaccinated (any proof of vaccination needed) or under 2 years old guests." MSC adds: "For non-domestic cruises, different requirements are applied, especially for non-Schengen residents till end of June 2021." Norwegian Cruise Line Vaccine required? Yes NCL says: "All guests and crew must be fully vaccinated, at least two weeks prior to departure, in order to board. Guest vaccination requirements are currently for all sailings embarking through October 31, 2021- we will follow the science to make determinations on requirements for all other future sailings." P&O Cruises Vaccine required? Yes P&O states: "The policy for the UK coastal cruises (departures from June 27 until September 24 2021) remains that all guests travelling, of all ages, must have completed their vaccination course a minimum of seven days prior to sailing (or 14 days prior to sailing if an approved single dose vaccine)." The cruise line added: "For all holidays departing from September 25 to December 31, 2021, all guests aged 18 years and over will be required to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing. All guests aged 17 years and under will need to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing or will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel." - READ MORE: P&O's latest cancellations and itinerary changes -

Princess Cruises Vaccine required? Yes Princess explains: "For guests on voyages sailing from Southampton between September 30 and November 3, 2021, on Regal Princess and between October 5 and November 5, 2021, on Sky Princess, all guests 18 years old and over will be required to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing. "All guests 17 years old and below will need to have completed their vaccination course a minimum 14 days prior to sailing or will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel." Royal Caribbean Vaccine required? Yes on select cruises "Vaccination requirements vary by port of departure and by age group," says Royal Caribbean. "We are continually adding, monitoring and adjusting information on vaccination requirements as public health conditions evolve. Booked guests will be advised of the latest requirements for their port of departure before sailing." Vaccine required cruises are as follows: cruises departing from Seattle, Washington and Nassau, Bahamas; and cruises departing from Galveston, Texas in August 2021; cruises departing from Limassol, Cyprus.

Viking Cruises Vaccine required? Yes Until at least September 30, 2021, all Viking sailings will be available exclusively for vaccinated guests. Viking details: "Viking is requiring vaccinations among all guests in accordance with entry rules in many of the destinations that will welcome Viking ships—and as a complement to our new health and safety protocol enhancements, which were designed to protect guests and crew even while the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is still moving forward. "Viking’s medical and operations teams will continue to monitor vaccination rates and entry requirements—and will adjust our protocol and policies as needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew." Virgin Voyages Vaccine required? Yes Virgin states: "Our goal is to ensure that we're providing the safest travel experience, which means requiring vaccinations for both our Crew and Sailors. Our aspiration is that all Crew and Sailors are vaccinated since this is aligned with the recommendation from the CDC for resuming cruise travel."