Ever wondered what life is like on board a Fred. Olsen cruise? Fred. Olsen masters serene spa treatments, delectable restaurants and engaging entertainment – everything you could possibly want from a cruise. Read on for a sneak peek of what you can expect, from observing stunning scenery on deck and listening to fascinating talks, to spending your days at sea relaxing in the spa and enjoying a sumptuous afternoon tea in The Observatory – there’s plenty to keep you amused. So, sail away with Fred. Olsen and discover your perfect day on board.

Fred. Olsen ships You are truly spoiled for choice with Fred. Olsen. The line has four ships that carry a smaller number of passengers, with elegant, hand-crafted decor throughout. No matter which ship you decide to cruise on, you can be sure that a whole host of lounges, spa facilities, dining options, entertainment and cabin choices await. As the newest additions to the fleet, Fred. Olsen's Bolette and Borealis are both spacious and stylish, with each offering an unforgettable cruising experience. On board you can soak up the best views in The Observatory. Sink into one of the plush chairs and admire the passing scenery out of the panoramic windows while listening to the relaxing tunes played by the talented resident pianist. The Ocean Bar is a truly transformational venue. During the day it is a space for socialising and in the evening, you can start your night here for a drink and boogie with the resident DJ before heading over to an evening show.



Fred. Olsen offers the perfect base to watch the seascapes pass by at the Observatory. Credit Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Calling all tea lovers – the Oriental Tea Room will be your haven on board. Admire the stylish furnishings and feel as if you have stepped into an authentic Far Eastern tearoom. Choose from oolong, black, green and white teas as well as home comforts such as English, Chamomile and Earl Grey. Missing your local? Well not for much longer with Fred. Olsen’s Morning Light Pub which adopts the charming style of a British pub. Sink into a plush armchair and enjoy your favourite pint before heading down to dinner or the evening ashore. Meanwhile, The Bookmark Café offers a selection of hot drinks, from an espresso to macchiato, to keep you warm on those colder journeys.

Treat yourself to a pampering with a range of beauty treatments with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen spa Go on, treat yourself! Start your day by spending some much overdue you-time with a visit to Fred. Olsen's impressive spa. From 8am to 8pm, the Atlantis spa offers a fantastic array of treatments – step ashore sporting a classy new hairdo or glamourous nails. The Atlantis Spa is available across all four ships (lucky you), ensuring your cruise holiday gives you time to recuperate and recharge. To be really pampered, make your way to the Thermal Suite where you can truly relax. Melt away the stresses of daily life in one of the steam rooms and inhale crafted aromatherapy vapours while relaxing on a heated relaxation bed. Take a dip in the mineral bath that is perfectly warmed to body temperature to relieve your muscles and joints.



Indulge in a wide range of treatments at the Atlantis Spa with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Pamper yourself with a facial; from anti-ageing and tightening to eye treatments, every target point is covered. Or, feel completely refreshed with the ‘Exception Marine Redensifying Treatment’, which claims to be a manual facelift – don’t mind if we do. After your skin has been well looked after, opt for an Indian head massage that focuses on your upper back, shoulders, neck and scalp. Go for the whole hog and get a manicure or pedicure – or both. If you are in a rush you can opt for an express pedicure, during which your hands will be gently soaked and your soles and heels cared for thanks to cuticle care, nail filing, shaping, lotion and polish.



Discover the Asian-fusion restaurant Colours and Tastes on board Bolette and Borealis. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen food You will have surely built up an appetite after relaxing or discovering the countless exciting areas on board, so now it is time to indulge in some delicious cuisine. Expect buffets, à la carte dishes, afternoon teas, in-cabin snacks, evening meals, formal nights and speciality restaurants.

Colours and Tastes on board Bolette and Borealis is a delectable Asian Fusion dining experience. Savour such tasty dishes as crispy fried chilli beef with a sweet and spicy sour glaze or white miso-glazed salmon with Japanese buckwheat noodles – your cravings will certainly be satisfied.



Alternatively, if you fancy traditional Goan cuisine – think seafood, curry and grilled meat dishes made authentically by Fred. Olsen’s Goan chefs – visit Vasco on board Bolette or Borealis. Should you prefer a relaxed dining experience, then opt for The View buffet restaurant where you can enjoy Mexican sweetcorn drizzled with an avocado and tomato dressing or Huevos Rancheros (ranch style fried eggs with refried beans and vegetables on a flour tortilla topped with cheese and guacamole). Want to watch the world pass by as you delve into a classic afternoon tea experience? Tuck into classics from smoked salmon with lemon butter and watercress on sourdough bread to warm home-baked scones with Cornish clotted cream, butter and strawberry preserve in The Observatory – yum!

Catch a show at the Neptune Lounge on board Bolette with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred. Olsen activities & entertainment With something to entertain film lovers, quiz nerds and dance enthusiasts, Fred. Olsen offers a wide range of activity options – if you can move after indulging in the delicious food on board that is... From daily activities such as carpet bowls, table tennis, craft class, cookery demonstrations and afternoon trivia to evening activities including an impressive array of headline acts such as comedians, live music and cabaret – you certainly won't be bored. There you have it – your perfect day on board – start with relaxing in the Atlantis Spa, then indulge in one of the restaurants on board such as Colours and Tastes before winning a game of bingo – sounds like heaven to us.



Fred. Olsen Travel Ready Service With their new Travel Ready Service, Fred. Olsen will order your NHS Covid vaccination letter to ensure you have proof of vaccination, complete, submit and print your Passenger Locator Form and assist you with any other online forms that you might need. And from only £29 per person, this service is an affordable and convenient option. This is in conjunction with you being fully vaccinated (including a third dose) to embark, adopting a social bubble of up to six people and wearing a mask inside the ship and where you cannot physically socially distance yourself from others.