Top staycation and no-fly cruises from the UK with Oceania Cruises Oceania Cruises has an exciting range of staycation and no-fly cruises, making your next cruise as easy and stress-free as possible.

If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that staycations and holidays close to home are nothing to be sneered at. In fact, these types of holidays are growing more and more popular, and, with cruises, it is no different. Oceania Cruises meets this demand with a range of beautiful staycation and no-fly cruises all offering a luxurious home-from-home onboard one it is small chic ships. Sounds like a perfect escape if you ask us!

These cruises do more than simply call at a few ports for a short while, Oceania Cruises tailors your cruising experience to focus on the destinations. This means more time in ports, more overnight stays, opportunities to embrace local experiences and the line has a range of tours available for each of these voyages.

Gone are the days of stumbling to the airport at 3am, half asleep and grasping a cup of coffee. Embrace the relaxing nature of embarking on a cruise ship from the UK and discover what a cruise from the UK means with Oceania Cruises…

Staycation cruises Who knew cruising could be so seamless? Allow yourself to be shocked by the beauty of your home country and learn more about the glorious UK. Oceania Cruises offers a 10-day ‘British Isles Exploration’ itinerary sailing August 23, 2023, as a roundtrip from Portsmouth onboard Riviera. - READ MORE: Discover Oceania Cruises' award-winning food - Your first port of call just so happens to be one of the liveliest cities in Northern England, Newcastle. Yet there is more to discover past the city’s dynamic bar and club scene, Newcastle is a hub of history. You can wander along the River Tyne and admire all the different bridges built over time to transform the face of this city which was built in the 11th century.

Fun fact: Newcastle is home to the popular energy drink Lucozade. Invented by William Owen in 1927 the drink was originally formulated as an energy boost for the sick and originally went by the name of Glucozade.

Another standout port is Lerwick in the Shetland Islands. Explore the rugged landscape and moors and get a true taste of the highlands. Embark on Oceania’s ‘Shetland Ponies & Scalloway Castle’ excursion and enjoy a scenic drive through Lerwick as you learn about its history before visiting the ruins of Scalloway castle. Then go on to meet enthusiastic Shetland ponies and explore endless moorlands. You can also explore the fascinating city of Dundee, located on the northern shore of the Firth of Tay. As the UK’s first designation UNESCO City of Design, Dundee features the V&A Dundee, Scotland’s first design museum as well as Dundee Contemporary Arts and McManus Galleries - an art lover’s paradise. Oceania Cruises also allows you to explore the fantastic locations of Dundee and Portland for longer thanks to its thoughtfully planned late-night (9pm) departures.



No-fly cruises from Southampton For those of you who still want the ease of embarking on a cruise from a UK port but want to explore further afield, Oceania Cruises offers a range of stunning no-fly cruises. A standout itinerary is ‘Western Allure’ departing June 1, 2023, as a roundtrip from Southampton onboard Riviera. Oceania Cruises takes you through the French countryside to arrive at the cultural city of Paris. Ensure you visit the famed attractions of the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Louvre before embarking on a scenic boat ride through the River Seine. - READ MORE: Where does Oceania Cruises visit in Europe and North America? - With a late departure of 9pm in Paris, you can take in the beautiful sights of Paris by night. Alternatively, if this is not your first time in Paris, you can embark on Oceania Cruises' ‘Historic Rouen’ excursion on which you can enjoy a drive to the medieval city of Rouen. On your guided walk, see the iconic cathedral which captured Claude Monet’s attention and well as the square where Joan of Arc died.



Bordeaux offers a different side to France, with rolling fields filled with vineyards as well as a host of ornate buildings in the city centre. Join an exclusive excursion ‘Bordeaux and Its Surrounding Vineyards’ to observe the fairytale-like structures of Palais Rohan and Porte Cailhau before sampling some of the region’s delicious wine at a château. With an overnight stay in Bordeaux, you can explore this city to its fullest extent. Over in Spain, wander through the bustling promenade in Bilbao while taking in the sites of the San Nicholas Church and the Cathedral of Santiago. A must-visit is the Guggenheim Museum, which you can marvel at from both the outside and inside with its remarkable architecture. Oceania Cruises has a late departure in Bilbao of 11pm so you can sample some of the city’s lively bars.

No-fly cruises from Portsmouth Oceania Cruises also departs from Portsmouth, meaning you have all-important options when it comes to which port is most convenient for you to travel to. Not only are no-fly cruises quicker to start your holiday, but they are also a lot more accessible for those who struggle with mobility, as the awkwardness of flying and airport visits are cut out entirely. - READ MORE: Experience an elevated dining experience with Oceania Cruises expanded menu - Oceania Cruises offers longer no-fly voyages to a range of locations, such as its 14-night ‘Baltic Expressions’ itinerary departing September 3, 2023, as a roundtrip from Portsmouth onboard Marina. Featuring late-night stays in the charming city of Copenhagen, Denmark and Berlin, Germany, you have ample time to explore both the daytime and night-time atmospheres of these cities.

Copenhagen features the famed statue of the Little Mermaid as well as endless countryside panoramic vistas. Berlin offers oodles of history such as the Berlin Wall and the 18th-century Brandenburg Gate. A highlight of this itinerary is a visit to St Petersburg, Russia, combined with an overnight stay. Here you can explore the city’s many canals and gaze in awe at the stunning Peter and Paul Fortress decorated with onion-domed cathedrals. Countless palaces also await your exploration such as Catherine’s Palace and Peterhof. Take a day trip to Moscow by high-speed train to be taken around the city by a knowledgeable tour guide to see famous sites such as St. Basil Cathedral. If you are tired out from your day’s adventure (we don’t blame you), then ensure you take advantage of Oceania Cruises' onboard wellness centre. Wander down to Oceania Cruises Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center to indulge yourself in a ‘Vital Bamboo Massage’ or perhaps opt for a ‘Pro-Collagen Age Defy’ facial and emerge looking 20 years younger! The treatment menu is extensive - you are sure to find something to suit you.