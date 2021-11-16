Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean names new Odyssey of the Seas with Godmother

Royal Caribbean yesterday celebrated the official naming of its newest ship Odyssey of the Seas in the USA. The event at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale was inspired by the Caribbean. During the ceremony, Paralympian Erin Brown bestow a blessing of safekeeping on the ship and all those who sail on it for decades to come. Brown is the first Royal Caribbean Godmother to hail from Barbados.

“Today, we get to show the world what imagination and determination looks like when they come together,” said Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain. “All of what our teams have done over the past 20 months has led us to this moment when we can finally show the innovation and beauty of Odyssey of the Seas.” Who is new Odyssey of the Seas Godmother? Erin Brown is a life-long athlete and mother who was diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma – bone cancer – in 2004 resulting in amputation above the knee. The sportswoman had watched her own mother battle lupus linked to cancer for five years and was determined to fight. Brown went on to become the first Bahamian para-triathlete to train in the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and compete in a Paralympic Games qualifier.

Odyssey of the Seas: “It’s our honour to welcome Erin as our first Bahamian Godmother." Credit: Royal Caribbean

The Paralympian is a longtime advocate for those living with disabilities and works at the University of The Bahamas as the compliance officer and counsellor championing the increase of access and opportunities for students living with disabilities. “It’s our honour to welcome Erin as our first Bahamian Godmother,” said Bayley. “She is an incredible individual who pushes to change the status quo, making her the perfect choice for a ship as innovative as Odyssey of the Seas. "It’s also fitting because The Bahamas has been our great partner and neighbour since Royal Caribbean first set sail to the islands more than 50 years ago.” Brown said of the appointment: “I am immensely grateful to have been selected as Godmother to Odyssey of the Seas." “As a proud Bahamian, it is an honour to also represent The Bahamas and share my story with so many others. My experiences have empowered me to reinvent myself and transform my life, and I’m committed to helping ensure others can do the same.”

Odyssey of the Seas is welcoming families and travellers of all ages on six-night and eight-night cruises. Credit: Royal Caribbean

What's onboard Odyssey of the Seas? Odyssey of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's first Quantum Ultra Class ship in North America. Guests will recognise features they know and love from the fleet as well as exciting new additions. Highlights include a vibrant resort-style pool deck inspired by the Caribbean, the new Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Teppanyaki, the restaurant serving up Far East flavours and making its North America debut. There's also one-of-a-kind entertainment that pushes the bounds of imagination in the high-tech venue Two70 and the Royal Theater.

Odyssey of the Seas: Highlights include the new Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Where is Odyssey of the Seas sailing? This winter and early 2022, Odyssey is welcoming families and travellers of all ages on six-night and eight-night cruises to the eastern, western and southern Caribbean. Holidaymakers will also be able to visit Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. In April 2022, the new, innovative ship will head to its summer home in Rome to sail along the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean.