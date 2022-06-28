Menu

Why now is the time to set sail with Princess Cruises

Having put our lives on hold for the last couple of years, it’s time to start travelling and exploring the world once again.



Of course, chances are that the current scenes of travel chaos in airports across the UK will have put many holidaymakers off the idea of flying overseas full-stop. The good news is that there’s no need to give up on your well-deserved break. It’s still perfectly possible to have a fantastic holiday this summer.



The easy way to avoid flight cancellations and airport pandemonium? Set sail from Southampton with Princess Cruises – one of the best-known names in cruising – and discover some of the most amazing destinations in the world, while enjoying seamless shore excursions, gourmet dining experiences, West-End standard shows, and relaxing spa treatments aboard the line’s fleet of 15 elegant ships.



Take your pick from newcomers like Enchanted Princess – with its plethora of pools and whirlpool hot tubs and Sky Suite featuring the largest balcony at sea – and 3,660-passenger Sky Princess or much-loved stalwarts such as Island Princess and Emerald Princess. Whichever ship you step foot on, you can be assured of a warm welcome from Princess’ friendly and efficient crew who only have one goal: to ensure you and your fellow passengers depart with a smile.



Life onboard Take a dip in Princess' sparkling freshwater pools, unwind in the hot tubs or luxurious spa, or indulge in a little retail therapy – Princess Cruises' The Shops have been voted 'Best onboard shopping' year after year. If that sounds a tad too chilled, why not perfect your golf swing at the driving range, play some Ping Pong, dunk a basketball on the sports court, work up a sweat in a Zumba class or learn a new dance style – ballroom, salsa, and country-line dance lessons are all available. And, if you're travelling with a family, age-appropriate kids' clubs will keep tweens and teens alike entertained and occupied. Result.



Take a dip in one of the many pools you'll find on-board a Princess Cruises' ship. Credit: Princess Cruises

Food for thought Worked up an appetite? Princess Cruises has you covered. Make no mistake: dining aboard is another pleasure of cruising with Princess. Treat your tastebuds at Bistro Sur La Mer, a new French bistro by esteemed chef Emmanuel Renaut, and Gigi's Pizzeria, on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Elsewhere On Sky Princess, Chef’s Table Lumiere – a private dining experience for up to eight passengers at a time – and Crown Grill (a must for meat lovers) are just some of the fabulous, speciality restaurants you need to try. Trust us on this one. And it goes without saying that there's a cornucopia of restaurants included in the price. It’s always your choice.



French-cuisine gem Bistro Sur La Mer is the perfect setting for a specialty dining experience. Credit: Princess Cruises

After dark The fun doesn't stop when the sun goes down. Evenings are for catching up with new friends over expertly-mixed cocktails – master mixologist, Rob Floyd, has created a menu of craft cocktails to complement an evening at sea. Other unforgettable options include watching a sensational show, hitting the dancefloor in one of Princess' stylish nightclubs, or trying your hand in a Las Vegas-style casino. Luck be a lady tonight…



Meanwhile, movie lovers can enjoy a film, while munching on complimentary, freshly-popped popcorn at Movies Under The Stars. Simple pleasures, right?



Dance the night away, or enjoy thrilling performances on Princess Cruises’ ships. Credit: Princess Cruises

Suite dreams If you're looking to return to the high seas in style after two years of being landlocked, why not splash the cash and check into a sumptuous suite? It would be rude not to. Princess suites boast bathrooms replete with soaking tubs and showers, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading to vast balconies, complimentary mini bars, and plenty of perks (think priority embarkation and disembarkation). Or maybe, Princess' new Mini-Suites – which come with a separate seating area with a sofa bed and coffee table – could be the answer?



Stay in a Mini-Suite, and you’ll also benefit from special extras including evening canapes, priority specialty restaurant reservations, and more. Sounds good to us.



Sleep sweet in one of Princess' Mini-Suites. Credit: Princes Cruises

Exploring ashore While it would be easy to spend your entire holiday onboard taking advantage of your tasteful accommodation, Princess’ innovative entertainment, and world-class facilities and activities – it would be criminal not to step off your ship and see the world, or at least some of it.



Italy's ancient ruins, Estonia's quaint cobbled streets, Ireland's majestic mountains, Iceland's luminous-blue lagoons, and Spain's Moorish architecture are all within easy reach from Southampton with Princess Cruises this summer. See you in the Med?



Rejuvenate in Iceland's Blue Lagoon- one of many exhilarating shore excursions offered. Credit: Princess Cruises

What about Covid-19? Princess knows that Covid-19 isn’t dead and gone just yet, and has gone above and beyond to keep passengers safe. In fact, once you hear what the third largest cruise line in the world is doing to protect passengers, chances are you'll feel safer on a cruise ship than anywhere else right now.



To ensure your holiday is as safe as possible, the cruise line continues to operate-vaccinated cruises, and, for sailings from the UK, at least 95 percent of guests aged 12 years and older are fully vaccinated. Additionally, at terminals, passengers must provide proof of a negative viral Covid-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken before or at embarkation.



Once on board your ship – featuring enhanced air filtration with upgraded HVAC systems – masks, while no longer required for passengers, are recommended, and Princess encourages everyone to use the hand-washing sinks and hand sanitiser dispensers at venue entrances and in busy areas.



And should, heaven forbid, the worst occur, rest assured that the line’s team of highly-trained doctors and nurses are capable of caring for a wide range of medical conditions, including Covid-19.



Relish having a worry-free cruise trip when you travel with Princess Cruises. Credit: Princess Cruises

Why book a cruise with Princess now Simply put, after a challenging couple of years, you deserve it. Not only are there some fantastic itineraries to choose from this summer but, by sailing from Southampton, you'll swerve the airport delays and cancellations that continue to rage on. What's more, thanks to Princess' temporary 'Book with Confidence policy', should you unexpectedly need to change your plans you'll receive Future Cruise Credit (FCC) which can be put towards your next cruise fare. Choose Princess and see the world, together.