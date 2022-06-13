Menu

Discover mouth-watering restaurants onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady for every special occasion Virgin Voyages has a wide range of delectable eateries onboard – the only question is, which one do you visit for that special occasion onboard?

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady is bursting to the brim with an array of eateries – each offering you a completely different dining experience from the next. 20 plus eateries onboard mean you are spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to indulge yourself for each meal. Steak at the Wake – don’t mind if we do. Pair this juicy goodness with a landmark birthday or a big anniversary and it’s the perfect combination for a guaranteed good night. So, discover the other yummy restaurants onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady and plan your distinctive occasion onboard.

Where to eat for your anniversary onboard? The Wake, Pink Agave and Extra Virgin are the elegant options onboard, so perfect for an anniversary meal where romance is going to be turned up to 10. The Wake is easy to find as it is marked by a grand staircase that you cascade down before treating yourself (and your stomach) to some tender steak. Perfectly suited to those who love a spot of nostalgia and sophistication, The Wake oozes poise all the way down to the crafted drinking vessels and cutlery. Whether you opt for a filet mignon, New York strip, hanger steak or New Zealand lamb chops, we can confidently say that even the biggest of meat lovers will be satisfied. - READ MORE: What's onboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady - Alternatively, opt for Pink Agave which offers an elevated version of Mexican cuisine and serves up these flavoursome dishes in a range of small, medium and large plates. So why don’t you share a handful of small and medium plates between you both and connect over a plate of guac – we couldn’t think of anything better. Calling all carb lovers and loaders, another suave option is Extra Virgin, which combines heightened Italian ingredients with the elements that we all love about Italian – pasta and cheese. Forget that you are sailing onboard a ship and allow yourself to be whisked away to Italy and indulge in potato gnocchi with mushrooms, spinach and truffle butter sauce and share a chocolate olive oil cake with red wine poached pears and candied almonds with that special someone.

Indulge in some delicious pasta at Extra Virgin onboard Valiant Lady. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Where to eat for your birthday onboard? Who doesn’t want to have fun on their birthday? We have selected a few restaurants that not only look funky but serve up explosive flavours to please every type of eater. No longer are vegans cast aside with a limp salad – Razzle Dazzle offers heirloom squash ravioli, ‘fish’ and chips, an Impossible burger and more for vegans – the perfect place for a green celebration. No, Susan, you haven’t accidentally stepped into a laboratory, you have entered the best in experimental eating, The Test Kitchen. Taking inspiration from Escoffier’s Ma Cuisine, a classic French chef’s recipes, the eatery is part cooking school and part eatery. Push your tastebuds to the limit and try a new version of the humble mushroom or try venison in a way you never have before to mark turning over a new year. New age, new tastebuds.

Celebrate with all of your friends, no matter their dietary requirements, at Razzle Dazzle. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Where to eat casually onboard? A special occasion will only last a night, so where can you eat casually onboard Valiant Lady? Luckily for you, there are a plethora of options to curb your cravings. The Galley is reminiscent of a food hall, wander through past the sizzling sound of fresh food and a host of smells from around the globe and simply follow your nose to find your next meal. From a burger grill, a taco shack, a sushi bar, a noodle bar and a soup and salad stand you are sure to find something to satisfy yourself. - READ MORE: How to stay fit on a Virgin Voyages cruise - For something slightly more structured, opt for The Dock House. This cosy hub is a place you could relax for hours while grazing on homemade dips and crispy pita alongside a Mediterranean-inspired cocktail – sounds like heaven. Dreaming of something cheesy? Then look no further than The Pizza Place. Choose between either the classic menu or even design your own pizza. Fancy pineapple on your pizza? There’s no judgement here – simply please yourself. With such an expanse of restaurant offerings, you will have the pick of the bunch when deciding where to eat for every special occasion.

You can design your own pizza at The Pizza Place. Credit: Virgin Voyages