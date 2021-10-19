Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises reveals seven luxury ships will sail Europe in 2023 Celebrity Cruises today revealed its European cruises for 2023. The voyages will offer more than 45 overnight stays in eleven different cities on seven luxury cruise ships.

Celebrity Cruises has vowed to bring ultimate luxury to Europe in 2023 as it unveiled its exciting new itineraries. Holidaymakers will be able to sail on all three of Celebrity Cruises’ newest and groundbreaking Edge Series ships - Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge. There are also joined by the recently modernised Celebrity Silhouette, as well as the renowned Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Reflection. The luxury Celebrity ships will offer four to 13 nights and more seven-night sailings than ever before.

Related articles

Just some of the amazing destinations available are the picturesque village of Flam (Norway); the location for one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Alexandria (Egypt); the foodie’s haven, Lisbon (Portugal); the historic maritime city of Kotka (Finland); the oldest and most renowned city Jerusalem (Israel) and many more. Celebrity Cruises announced today that, for the first time, Celebrity Apex will depart from Amsterdam on a nine-night voyage. - READ MORE: Celebrity Apex review: What's Celebrity Cruises' newest ship like? - During this sailing, the ship will sail around the Norwegian Fjords, where it will visit Oslo and return to the historic village of Flam. Guests will be able to fully soak up the scenic beauty of Northern Europe in luxurious conditions.

Celebrity Cruises: The luxury Celebrity ships will offer four to 13 nights and more seven-night sailings than ever before. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

In an exciting coup, Celebrity Apex will be the first ship in the fleet to visit Egypt since 2012, with a brand new ten-night sailing around Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean. The itinerary will feature an overnight stay in Alexandria, where guests will be able to explore the largest city in the Mediterranean and visit the great, ancient Pyramids and Sphinx - a bucket list experience for all world travellers. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? - Additional itineraries feature the spectacular beauty of the British Isles, Iceland & Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Malta and more. Celebrity’s 2023 Europe Season has other amazing highlights in store.

, Celebrity Apex will be the first ship in the fleet to visit Egypt since 2012. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Infinity will travel through the best of Spain and Portugal on a nine-night sailing out of her homeport of Lisbon. Infinity will also sail from Athens with Celebrity Constellation, offering a multitude of different sailings through Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. - READ MORE: Best cruise lines revealed in World of Cruising's Wave Awards - Celebrity Reflection guests will be witness to famous Santorini sunsets, due to the late-night stays and stops in popular Greek Islands, such as Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos. Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises commented: “With all three of our industry-leading Edge Series ships sailing in Europe complemented by four additional stunning ships in our fleet, Celebrity will sail the continent in unrivalled luxury. “From our new, exciting itineraries and our return to some of the most popular cities in the world, we have so much planned in Europe for 2023 and we’re really looking forward to sharing the culture and charm of this region with our guests."

Celebrity Infinity will travel through the best of Spain and Portugal. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Newest ship Celebrity Beyond is hotly anticipated on the cruising scene next year - so what's it offering? What can we expect from Celebrity Beyond? Like her industry-changing sister ships, Celebrity Beyond will again redefine luxury and return to Europe following her 2022 debut season where she will travel the Eastern Mediterranean from Rome. - READ MORE: Incredible dining experiences on new ship Celebrity Beyond - The captain of this ship, Kate McCue is just one of the many trailblazers making this ship as amazing as it is. The ship's luxury was curated by lifestyle icons including British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, celebrated American designer Nate Berkus, culinary gifts of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud, and Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow. Celebrity Beyond’s look and feel has been carefully curated to make it stand out as a cruise ship.

Like her industry-changing sister ships, Celebrity Beyond will again redefine luxury. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

The ship will include several amazing, new amenities. For suite guests, there will be an exclusive resort-within-a-resort called the Retreat. There will be private two-storey villas with private plunge pools, staterooms with infinite balconies, bringing the ship a combined indoor and outdoor feel. - READ MORE: How I became a high-flying cruise ship acrobat on Celebrity Cruises - An expanded Rooftop Garden, along with a Resort Deck which will feature float pools. The Magic Carpet will be onboard, an engineering feat that soars above the sea, allowing guests to have uninterrupted vistas while drinking cocktails or eating dinner.