Detox and Retox with Virgin Voyages Boost your mood, body, and mind with spa treatments, pick-me-up juices and workouts, then enjoy a cheeky cocktail and some calorific treats (almost) guilt-free. On a Virgin Voyages’ cruise, it’s all about putting good stuff in, not taking the bad stuff out…

If it’s your first cruise with Virgin Voyages – Sir Richard Branson's exclusively adult cruise line that counts global superstar Jennifer Lopez as chief entertainment and lifestyle officer – it’s easy to fall into a daily routine on board Valiant Lady, the trendy cruise line’s second ship, that goes a little something like this…



Breakfast fit for a king at street food hall, The Galley; a mid-morning, Instagrammable pastry by the pool; a long, leisurely lunch – perhaps at the Pink Agave, an upscale Mexican restaurant and Mezcal Bar or Gunbae, a lively Korean BBQ; an artisanal afternoon ice cream at ​​Lick Me Till; followed by a top-notch tasting menu at The Test Kitchen, where the only clue of what’s to come is an open kitchen and a thoughtfully curated list of ingredients.



Of course, hedonism and health don’t have to be separate…

Valiant Lady is filled with a range of complimentary fitness classes. Credit: Globetrender.

Detox

For those who prefer to focus on wellness, every day on-board Valiant Lady is filled with a range of complimentary fitness classes – from sunrise yoga and meditation to spin classes, HIIT workouts, outdoor boxing, and even especially scenic hikes at the line’s ports of call. -READ MORE: Virgin Voyages announces adults-only cruising concept-

Alternatively, you can work up a sweat while releasing your inner child at the Athletic Club, an outdoor playground boasting basketball, boxing, and adult seesaws. Or jog around The Runway – an al fresco jogging track – while soaking up the sea views.

If that sounds a tad too active, then treat yourself to a trip to Redemption Spa where you can expel any toxins in the Thermal Suite that features a mud room, salt room, sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, and heated marble hammam benches. Sign us up.



Staying hydrated is important for good health , too , which is where Virgin Voyages’ Gym and Tonic bar comes in. Here you can sip cold-pressed juices (carrot, ginger, and echinacea, anyone?) and replace any fluids lost through sweat.

We recommend Razzle Dazzle for giving into tastebud temptations. Credit: Cruise Deck Plans.

Retox

That being said, if you want to truly enjoy your cruise – you are on holiday, after all, and deserve a bit of indulgence – the Gym and Tonic bar also serves up killer craft cocktails , like the Cleanse Away (Ketel One vodka, activated charcoal, mint, and grapefruit) and Blank Slate, Tanqueray gin, Dolin dry vermouth, and aloe vera juice.)



What’s more, you can reward your healthy efforts with some naughty but nice food; there are over 20 dining venues onboard both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. -READ MORE: Virgin Voyages Reveals UK Sailings this Summer-

When it comes to giving in to tastebud temptations, we recommend Razzle Dazzle. Sure , it’s perfectly possible to practice mindful eating at Virgin Voyages’ ‘vegetarian forward’ restaurant (whole roasted cauliflower and acai bowls do adorn the menu) but it’s not all holier than thou.

Razzle Dazzle’s menu also has a ‘naughty’ section featuring pretzel pork schnitzel, a fried chicken sandwich, fries, coconut milk fairy toast, and cookies in every flavour under the sun – with all dining included in the cruise fare.



And if you’re looking to celebrate your return to the high seas in style, then a bottle of Champagne has to be the way to go. You can order some bubbles anywhere on board simply by shaking your phone. -READ MORE: Virgin Voyages Reveals Innovative Sustainability Plans for Upcoming Fleet-

Yes, you read right. All you have to do is download and open the Virgin Voyages’ app, shake your phone, press a button to confirm – and then sit back and relax as you wait for your ice-cold champers to arrive in (what else?), a bright red bucket.

The Signature Scarlet Night party is just one example of the endless entertainment on board a Virgin Voyages' cruise. Credit: MonaCorona.

But if you’re not a fan of fizz (maybe you’re from Mars or something), check out the Test Kitchen’s ‘Shot for Shot’ event. Here you’ll learn how to not only make shots but also snap them properly for social media.

As for the entertainment, the choice is endless – and we mean endless. From cocktail singers to solo guitarists, live bands, DJs firing up the dance floor until dawn, pool parties, comedy, an incredible acrobatic show, a signature Scarlet Night, stargazing, and pyjama parties – there really is something for every sailor.

Bottom line

If you like working out and letting your hair down, you’ll love the fact that the two aren’t mutually exclusive on a Virgin Voyages’ cruise. It’s all about balance. Detox and Retox as you see fit, for, as the cruise line clearly states on its website: "This voyage is what you make it."