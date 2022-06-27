Menu

The best no-fly cruises aboard a luxury cruise line Sail in style on a no-fly cruise with Seabourn in 2023. You’ll be able to cruise to extraordinary destinations in luxury direct from a UK port on these recommended Europe itineraries.

Seabourn cruise guests can now pick from an even larger range of no-fly cruises from the UK for 2023. Notorious for classy and sophisticated cruises around the world, sailing aboard MV Seabourn Ovation cruise ship, without the need to fly, has never been more exciting. Best of all, Seabourn’s Ovation is perfect for a small ship, no-fly holiday as it can navigate through to smaller ports but still provide plenty of room onboard – all whilst you kick back and relax without worrying about flight schedules. Aboard this all-inclusive no-fly cruise ship, there’s the opportunity to join her for an ultra-luxury experience onboard, sailing around Northern Europe in 2023. Be sure to get your bags packed and jump onboard this all-veranda suite ship for a choice of three 12 and 14-night sumptuous leisurely itineraries. With a choice from each, you can spend 14 nights on a luxury no-fly cruise from Dover this September 2022. Discover ‘Western Europe’s Historic & Cultural Icons’ on a 12-night voyage departing 23 April 2023 and visiting the highlights of Northern France, Spain and Belgium. Or discover the incredible scenery and cultures of our own British Isles on two voyages that will combine cities such as Edinburgh and Dublin with the remote islands of Skye, the Isle of Bute plus the coasts of Ireland and Scottish Highlands

Destination highlights during this no-fly cruise itinerary Portree, Isle of Skye The largest of the Inner Hebrides, Skye is home to some of Scotland's most iconic landscapes, with its mountain ranges, miles of dramatic coastline and captivating history. Portree itself is an old fishing town set around a picturesque and bustling harbour. Wildlife and nature abound with many tours to choose from. - READ MORE: Discover an ultra-luxury all-inclusive expedition aboard Seabourn Venture - Ullapool, Scotland Gateway to the Northern Highlands, the picturesque fishing town of Ullapool, nestled on the shores of Lochbroom, is situated in one of the least spoilt natural environments in the UK. There is a great choice of varied walks in the area including mountains, rocky coasts and long inland footpaths with a good portion of the finest summits in the north west Highlands too.



Discover the beauty of Portree thanks to Seabourn. Credit: Shutterstock

The town makes a great base for exploring the surrounding countryside and touring Wester Ross and the Highlands with Inverness being only an hour’s drive south and Stornoway and Lewis in the Outer Hebrides are just a short ferry ride away. To the west of Ullapool is the Inverpolly National Nature Reserve, home to pine martens, wildcats, buzzards and golden eagles as well as the unique shape of Stac Pollaidh (sometimes written Stack Polly), one of the most photographed hills in the area.

- READ MORE: Explore the wild Northeast and Northwest Passages with Seabourn -

Zeebrugge, Bruges With one of your final stops on this luxurious no-fly cruise aboard Seabourn Ovation, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the culture of romantic and medieval Bruges in France. Seek out stunning canals, sample hand-crafted chocolates and maybe even enjoy lace-making workshops or demonstrations.

Discover Cherbourg’s Maritime history in France with Seabourn. Credit: Shutterstock

Cherbourg Before your return back to Dover on this Seabourn cruise, enjoy your last stop at this lively port in Normandy. Here you can learn about the town's coastal trading links and walk along a few of the scenic Normandy beaches. The Saire Valley is an ideal corner of Normandy to visit if you wish to enjoy the natural scenery further. If you wish to cruise to some of these cruise destinations within less time, this cruise may also be taken as a seven-night ‘Scandinavia’s Hidden Treasure's' itinerary on a roundtrip from Dover to Copenhagen with inclusive return air. Don't miss another luxurious Seabourn no-fly cruise from the UK... Jewels of the British Isles no fly-cruise Discover highlights closer to home on a Great Britain and Ireland cruise for 14-nights departing from Dover on September 10, 2023. Ports of call include Plymouth, Milford Haven, Douglas, Dublin Belfast, Rothesay, Oban, Ullapool, Newhaven (Edinburgh), Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Great Yarmouth.

