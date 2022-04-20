Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Top 3 things to see and do in Australia with Princess Cruises Princess Cruises brings you to the wonders of Australia with an array of all-encompassing cruise excursions so you can become a seasoned Aussie in no time.

Plan your epic cruise to the Southern Hemisphere and pack your cork hat and Vegemite ready to immerse yourself in the culture down under. Say g’day to impressive animals, glorious weather and endless BBQs as you adventure to new ports of call from the base of Princess Cruises’ Australian homeports: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth (Fremantle) and Adelaide. Feel privileged to take in so much of Australia’s natural beauty with Princess Cruises, as Australia is actually the world’s largest island and sixth largest country – go big or go home, we say. What better way to thoroughly explore Oz than by perfectly crafted excursions, courtesy of Princess Cruises, so you don’t have to worry yourself with meticulous planning? Luckily for you, we have compiled the top three things to do in Australia, accompanied by a Princess Cruises excursion that brings you to these very hotspots – you’re welcome.

1. Snorkel in the Great Barrier Reef It may come as no surprise that the Great Barrier Reef is top of the list of things to do in Australia – and for good reason too. Hop off the ship in Port Douglas and embark on a glamorous catamaran to sail from the port to the outer reef - at approximately 20 miles. - READ MORE: Perks of going all-inclusive with Princess Cruises - Providing a comfortable base for your picturesque journey, the catamaran is equipped with a sweeping sunning deck as well as covered areas, so you can go wherever suits your sun needs. Alongside relaxing on the deck, you can also enjoy a morning tea and plentiful buffet lunch before absorbing the knowledge of a marine naturalist who will give an interesting talk on the reef complex. The Great Barrier Reef epitomises expansive, measuring over a staggering 1,600 miles along the Queensland Coast as the largest reef system in the world.

Admire an array of sea life in the Great Barrier Reef including turtles. Credit: Shutterstock

It is unlike everything you’ve ever known; the Great Barrier Reef is a smorgasbord of vibrant fish and a rainbow of corals as the basis of the 2,900 individual reefs in a multitude of shapes. The list is endless, starfish, eels, rays, turtle, sea cucumbers, giant clams and many more wildlife extravaganzas await. As you dock on the outer reef you will be refreshed with a morning drink before having three hours to take part in multiple exciting aquatic activities – each made to give you the best experience of the reef. Snorkelling is a highlight, and you don’t have to be an expert to take part – even better. If you are unsure of where to start (or just want to stay dry) then choose a guided coral viewing from a semi-submersible boat. Or discover a different side to the Great Barrier Reef at Airlie Beach. Known as the gateway to the stunning Great Barrier Reef, Airlie Beach is a quaint coastal town with lots to offer. Here, Princess Cruises offers The Great Barrier Reef Experience, during which you can gaze in wonderment at the beautiful Reefworld Pontoon in Airlie Beach.

Visit Reefworld to experience a different take on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: Shutterstock

Reefworld is on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef, at Hardy Reef, and is an exciting two-storey marine Adventureland – perfect for adults and kids alike. Quiz the onboard marine expert on everything you could possibly want to know about life (literally) down under and gasp as they tell you fascinating stories about this UNESCO World Heritage Site. - READ MORE: Most incredible animals to see on Princess excursions - Look at the view whizzing past as you speed across the water on a high-speed catamaran before heading to explore all the pontoon has to offer, lounge on the sundeck or perhaps go for a refreshing swim. Don’t fancy getting your hair wet? Well, the underwater chamber is the perfect way for you to delve into sea life without ruining your luscious locks.

Traverse the treetops on the Valley of the Giants Treetop Walk excursion. Credit: Shutterstock

2. Walk amongst the treetops in Albany The epitome of off the beaten track, Albany is a small port town with plenty of impressive landscapes to offer. Albany is truly a nature lover’s paradise and there are countless walking trails to embark on so you can immerse yourself in wildlife and feel like an explorer. Well known as a whale-watching hotspot, Middleton Beach is the place to go to visit the historic whaling station to get a closer look at these beautiful creatures. In this neck of the woods, Princess Cruises also enables you to soak up a completely different perspective of Australia – from the treetops. The Valley of the Giants Treetop Walk excursion is only a short coach ride away, located in the city of Denmark at the Walpole-Nornalup National Park, and offers unrivalled views of towering karri and tingle trees from 120 feet above.



Snap a picture of one of the tallest trees in Western Australia, the karri tree. Credit: Shutterstock

Fun fact – the karri tree is the tallest tree in Western Australia and one of the world’s highest hardwood trees. What’s more, Walpole-Nornalup National Park is the only place in the world where the red tingle tree still exists – which is quite impressive as this type of tree can live for more than 400 years. Get a bird’s eye view as you traverse the lightweight, secure, steel walkway – a good way to overcome your fear of heights. - READ MORE: How to get married on a cruise ship with Princess Cruises - Chat excitedly about your newfound perspective over a two-course lunch before exploring the shops and galleries in the lumber town of Denmark. Wine tasting is up next and even your coach journey will be full of new sights – ensure you catch a glimpse of a spectacular array of grey rocks that resemble elephants relaxing in a pool of stunning blue-green water. Rockcliffe Winery will provide you with a delicious selection of multiple local wines produced by the estate – drink up!



Take in the stunning Cable Beach with Princess Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Ride into the sunset on a camel Explore the crystal blue waters of Cable Beach and traverse the soft sands on the back of a majestic camel at sunset. This Cable Beach At Sunset By Camel Safari excursion is popular for good reason. The best way to admire the landscape of this gorgeous stretch of sand is from the height of a camel (around one and a half times the height of a horse at around seven feet). Take advantage of your knowledgeable guide who will provide you with an extensive overview of the intriguing history of the camel in Western Australia. You may be wondering how camels arrived in Australia in the first place, learn how they were transported from the likes of India, China and Mongolia. Marvel at these stunning animals that can carry up to 600 pounds across expansive distances and act as an important part of the ever-growing local economy.

Watch the sun set at you ride on a camel across Cable Beach. Credit: Shutterstock

The camels in Australia are valued by both tourists and locals alike, as Broome Camels have over 30 years of experience with the animals, each with their own name and life story. Cross 13 miles of sand at a leisurely three miles per hour to truly admire the camel’s strong physiology and the perfect harmony that humans and camels can create. - READ MORE: Best Princess excursions for food and drink - What better backdrop to ride a camel in than a sunset? Watch the hues of orange, red and yellow streak across the sky like a work of art and fade into the Indian Ocean – a memory to cherish. So, whether it’s wildlife or stunning landscapes you are after – experience it in depth with Princess Cruises and get excited about Australia travel again.