Credit: Getty Images Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter Riviera Travel offers you the chance to get into the festive spirit with a German Christmas market cruise for 2021.

Riviera Travel allows you to experience the true magic of the Christmas season with a selection of merry cruises on the Rhine. Whether you want to sail at the beginning of the festive period or coincide with Christmas Day itself and New Year, Riviera Travel gives you a multitude of cruising options so you can find your ideal winter getaway. Be welcomed by the array of golden fairy lights adorning the festive wooden stalls as the smell and sound of sizzling wurst sausages reach you. Discover what Riviera Travel’s stand-out itinerary Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets River Cruise has in store for you.

Related articles

Float down the festive Rhine Gorge Wake up from a relaxing slumber onboard five-star ships, MS Emily Bronte or MS Oscar Wilde, and embrace the gorgeous seasonal landscapes of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley as you sip your morning coffee. Wrap up warm and step out onto the deck to admire the Rhine Gorge which possesses an intriguing history brimming with tales of mysterious happenings. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme to France and Portugal - Beware the legend of the Lorelei, a maiden who enticed sailors onto the rocks with her beautiful voice! The world-famous gorge not only provides you with endless stunning river views but also leads you to traditional Christmas markets, full of potential presents for your friends and family.

Riviera Travel: Explore all that Rüdesheim has to offer for the festive season. Credit: Shutterstock

Wander around Rüdesheim Riviera Travel offers a guided tour of Rüdesheim, a town in the Rhine Valley, to ensure you see all this quirky area has to offer. Traverse a scene worthy of a festive postcard as you stroll past quirky, crooked houses and winding streets. With the myriad of stalls each emitting the glow of hundreds of lights, you will feel compelled to stop and take in the sight before delving into the countless food and gift offerings. Stop for a deliciously warming cup of Rüdesheim coffee, topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream and infused with a shot of locally distilled Asbach brandy - guaranteed to put some hairs on your chest! Don’t forget to visit the infamous year-round Christmas shop, which features handcrafted figurines as well as tree decorations and a host of other traditional Christmas gifts.

Riviera Travel: Explore Sternenmarkt in Koblez to get in the Christmas spirit. Credit: Shutterstock

Embrace romance in Koblenz A romantic’s dream, Koblenz offers stunning forest-covered landscapes across the skyline alongside ancient squares and houses awaiting your discovery. The city’s Christmas market, located in Koblenz’s old town, is one of the largest in the Rhineland. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves and private islands - Here the most difficult decision you’ll have to make is which enchanting stall to visit first. Embrace the smell of roasting chestnuts and freshly made candied apples as you wander through the Christmas market maze. Follow this delicious scent and you will end up in the Christmas bakery where stollen, a seasonal bread made with candied and dried fruit, nuts and marzipan, is made from scratch.

Riviera Travel: Wander around the beautiful Christmas markets the area has to offer. Credit: Shutterstock

Indulge in festive treats in Bonn Birthplace of admired composer Beethoven, Bonn holds a significant level of historical importance in Germany – it was the capital of the West German state from 1949-1990 until the reunification of Germany when Berlin was restored as the capital. It is also home to one of the most beautiful Christmas markets Germany has to offer.

With the old town hall’s windows transformed into a giant Advent calendar, Bonn’s Christmas market is truly a standout. Admire the impressive Christmas tree and listen out for the sound of classical music above the hustle and bustle of the market. Sample a glass of the traditional Glühwein, also known as mulled wine - a concoction of red wine, citrus zest and an array of festive spices. If you are feeling brave ask for your glass mit Schuss, and a shot of rum or brandy will be added.

Riviera Travel: Explore each of Cologne’s seven Yuletide markets. Credit: Riviera Travel

Discover the seven Christmas markets in Cologne With each of Cologne’s seven Yuletide markets possessing a unique theme, it is no wonder a huge number of visitors are compelled to visit this seasonal paradise every year. More than 160 tastefully decorated festive stalls are set against the impressive backdrop of the towering cathedral. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube - Glance upwards in amazement at the largest Christmas tree in the Rhineland, illuminated with 50,000 LED lights and truly feel the magic of Christmas. With the background noise of live entertainment, embrace the busy nature of the Christmas stalls and hunt for the most interesting gifts and food to amaze your family and friends.

Riviera Travel: Glide past the capital of the festive season, Strasbourg. Credit: GettyImages

Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in style with Riviera Travel If you can’t bear to part with this festive haven for the big day itself, then Riviera Travel offers a Christmas on the Rhine itinerary, which features a special gala dinner to celebrate Christmas Day. Imagine waking up on Christmas morning gliding past two scenic locks towards Strasbourg, hailed the capital of the festive season. Embrace the rare quietness that this holiday brings to the area and view the mesmerising architecture with its French and German influences. Experience a guided walking tour into the centre – a UNESCO World Heritage Site - and marvel at the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Strasbourg alongside other remarkable architecture before returning to the ship to indulge in the delectable gala dinner. Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Cruise prices from £689 per person. Christmas on the Rhine prices from £1,989 per person. This is based on the cheapest transport option, based on two sharing a cabin.