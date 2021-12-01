Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Cologne festive christmas market
Credit: Getty Images
Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Riviera Travel offers you the chance to get into the festive spirit with a German Christmas market cruise for 2021.

Riviera Travel allows you to experience the true magic of the Christmas season with a selection of merry cruises on the Rhine.

Whether you want to sail at the beginning of the festive period or coincide with Christmas Day itself and New Year, Riviera Travel gives you a multitude of cruising options so you can find your ideal winter getaway.

Be welcomed by the array of golden fairy lights adorning the festive wooden stalls as the smell and sound of sizzling wurst sausages reach you.

Discover what Riviera Travel’s stand-out itinerary Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets River Cruise has in store for you.

Related articles
Cologne festive christmas market
News

Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Christmas markets main min
News

Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
2022 cruises min
Advice and recommendation

Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
Black friday main min
Offers & Deals

Black Friday cruise deals 2021: TUI, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, NCL & more
Provence min
News

Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme to France, Germany, Portugal & beyond
Lefkas min
News

Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches
Xmas market min 1
News

Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube
Douro guide min
Advice and recommendation

Douro river cruise guide: What to see and do on Portugal's famous river
Riviera travel main min
News

Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Vienna min
News

Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising
View more articles

Float down the festive Rhine Gorge

Wake up from a relaxing slumber onboard five-star ships, MS Emily Bronte or MS Oscar Wilde, and embrace the gorgeous seasonal landscapes of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley as you sip your morning coffee.

Wrap up warm and step out onto the deck to admire the Rhine Gorge which possesses an intriguing history brimming with tales of mysterious happenings.

- READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme to France and Portugal -

Beware the legend of the Lorelei, a maiden who enticed sailors onto the rocks with her beautiful voice!

The world-famous gorge not only provides you with endless stunning river views but also leads you to traditional Christmas markets, full of potential presents for your friends and family.

Rudesheim min
Riviera Travel: Explore all that Rüdesheim has to offer for the festive season. Credit: Shutterstock

Wander around Rüdesheim

Riviera Travel offers a guided tour of Rüdesheim, a town in the Rhine Valley, to ensure you see all this quirky area has to offer.

Traverse a scene worthy of a festive postcard as you stroll past quirky, crooked houses and winding streets.

With the myriad of stalls each emitting the glow of hundreds of lights, you will feel compelled to stop and take in the sight before delving into the countless food and gift offerings.

Stop for a deliciously warming cup of Rüdesheim coffee, topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream and infused with a shot of locally distilled Asbach brandy - guaranteed to put some hairs on your chest!

Don’t forget to visit the infamous year-round Christmas shop, which features handcrafted figurines as well as tree decorations and a host of other traditional Christmas gifts.

Koblenz min
Riviera Travel: Explore Sternenmarkt in Koblez to get in the Christmas spirit. Credit: Shutterstock

Embrace romance in Koblenz

A romantic’s dream, Koblenz offers stunning forest-covered landscapes across the skyline alongside ancient squares and houses awaiting your discovery.

The city’s Christmas market, located in Koblenz’s old town, is one of the largest in the Rhineland.

- READ MORE: Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves and private islands -

Here the most difficult decision you’ll have to make is which enchanting stall to visit first.

Embrace the smell of roasting chestnuts and freshly made candied apples as you wander through the Christmas market maze.

Follow this delicious scent and you will end up in the Christmas bakery where stollen, a seasonal bread made with candied and dried fruit, nuts and marzipan, is made from scratch.

Bonn min
Riviera Travel: Wander around the beautiful Christmas markets the area has to offer. Credit: Shutterstock

Indulge in festive treats in Bonn

Birthplace of admired composer Beethoven, Bonn holds a significant level of historical importance in Germany – it was the capital of the West German state from 1949-1990 until the reunification of Germany when Berlin was restored as the capital.

It is also home to one of the most beautiful Christmas markets Germany has to offer.

With the old town hall’s windows transformed into a giant Advent calendar, Bonn’s Christmas market is truly a standout.

Admire the impressive Christmas tree and listen out for the sound of classical music above the hustle and bustle of the market.

Sample a glass of the traditional Glühwein, also known as mulled wine - a concoction of red wine, citrus zest and an array of festive spices.

If you are feeling brave ask for your glass mit Schuss, and a shot of rum or brandy will be added.

Cologne min
Riviera Travel: Explore each of Cologne’s seven Yuletide markets. Credit: Riviera Travel

Discover the seven Christmas markets in Cologne

With each of Cologne’s seven Yuletide markets possessing a unique theme, it is no wonder a huge number of visitors are compelled to visit this seasonal paradise every year.

More than 160 tastefully decorated festive stalls are set against the impressive backdrop of the towering cathedral.

- READ MORE: Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube -

Glance upwards in amazement at the largest Christmas tree in the Rhineland, illuminated with 50,000 LED lights and truly feel the magic of Christmas.

With the background noise of live entertainment, embrace the busy nature of the Christmas stalls and hunt for the most interesting gifts and food to amaze your family and friends.

Strasborg snow min
Riviera Travel: Glide past the capital of the festive season, Strasbourg. Credit: GettyImages

Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in style with Riviera Travel

If you can’t bear to part with this festive haven for the big day itself, then Riviera Travel offers a Christmas on the Rhine itinerary, which features a special gala dinner to celebrate Christmas Day.

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning gliding past two scenic locks towards Strasbourg, hailed the capital of the festive season.

Embrace the rare quietness that this holiday brings to the area and view the mesmerising architecture with its French and German influences.

Experience a guided walking tour into the centre – a UNESCO World Heritage Site - and marvel at the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Strasbourg alongside other remarkable architecture before returning to the ship to indulge in the delectable gala dinner.

Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Cruise prices from £689 per person. Christmas on the Rhine prices from £1,989 per person.

This is based on the cheapest transport option, based on two sharing a cabin.

Most recent articles
Cologne festive christmas market
News

Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Fred olsen main min
News

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
Booking cruise now main min
News

'Go book' foreign holidays says Transport Secretary - what you must do before travelling
Regal princess review main min
Ship Reviews

What's cruising onboard Regal Princess really like? We find out
Regent seven seas cozumel min
Competitions

Competition: Win all-inclusive luxury Caribbean cruise for two worth over £7,500 with Regent Seven Seas
Jamaica White River min
Advice and recommendation

Jamaica cruises return! Travel guide for Caribbean island - what to, do & eat
Main image MSC virtuosa
Ocean Cruising

Embrace summer 2022 with MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches & majestic Norwegian fjords
Princess wine main min
Ocean Cruising

Wine o'clock! Drink your way around California's stunning wine country with Princess Cruises
St Petersburg min
News

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips
Cruise december main min
News

Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules begin - latest cruise advice
View more articles
Related Cruises
HUBUD - Budapest - aneta-pawlik-651597.jpg Photo

The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth

  • 5 nights, departs on the 17 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 3 more
From
£579 *pp

Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS Emily Brontë

  • 4 nights, departs on the 18 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Emily Bronte
  • Cologne, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, + 2 more
From
£569*pp

Christmas on the Rhine - MS Oscar Wilde

  • 7 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
From
£1,889*pp

Christmas on the Danube - MS William Wordsworth

  • 7 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
From
£1,739*pp

New Year on the Rhine - MS Oscar Wilde

  • 5 nights, departs on the 28 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
  • Cologne, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, + 3 more
From
£1,329*pp
View more