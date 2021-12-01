Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Riviera Travel offers you the chance to get into the festive spirit with a German Christmas market cruise for 2021.
Riviera Travel allows you to experience the true magic of the Christmas season with a selection of merry cruises on the Rhine.
Whether you want to sail at the beginning of the festive period or coincide with Christmas Day itself and New Year, Riviera Travel gives you a multitude of cruising options so you can find your ideal winter getaway.
Be welcomed by the array of golden fairy lights adorning the festive wooden stalls as the smell and sound of sizzling wurst sausages reach you.
Discover what Riviera Travel’s stand-out itinerary Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets River Cruise has in store for you.
Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
Black Friday cruise deals 2021: TUI, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, NCL & more
Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme to France, Germany, Portugal & beyond
Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches
Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube
Douro river cruise guide: What to see and do on Portugal's famous river
Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising
Float down the festive Rhine Gorge
Wake up from a relaxing slumber onboard five-star ships, MS Emily Bronte or MS Oscar Wilde, and embrace the gorgeous seasonal landscapes of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley as you sip your morning coffee.
Wrap up warm and step out onto the deck to admire the Rhine Gorge which possesses an intriguing history brimming with tales of mysterious happenings.
- READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme to France and Portugal -
Beware the legend of the Lorelei, a maiden who enticed sailors onto the rocks with her beautiful voice!
The world-famous gorge not only provides you with endless stunning river views but also leads you to traditional Christmas markets, full of potential presents for your friends and family.
Wander around Rüdesheim
Riviera Travel offers a guided tour of Rüdesheim, a town in the Rhine Valley, to ensure you see all this quirky area has to offer.
Traverse a scene worthy of a festive postcard as you stroll past quirky, crooked houses and winding streets.
With the myriad of stalls each emitting the glow of hundreds of lights, you will feel compelled to stop and take in the sight before delving into the countless food and gift offerings.
Stop for a deliciously warming cup of Rüdesheim coffee, topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream and infused with a shot of locally distilled Asbach brandy - guaranteed to put some hairs on your chest!
Don’t forget to visit the infamous year-round Christmas shop, which features handcrafted figurines as well as tree decorations and a host of other traditional Christmas gifts.
Embrace romance in Koblenz
A romantic’s dream, Koblenz offers stunning forest-covered landscapes across the skyline alongside ancient squares and houses awaiting your discovery.
The city’s Christmas market, located in Koblenz’s old town, is one of the largest in the Rhineland.
- READ MORE: Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves and private islands -
Here the most difficult decision you’ll have to make is which enchanting stall to visit first.
Embrace the smell of roasting chestnuts and freshly made candied apples as you wander through the Christmas market maze.
Follow this delicious scent and you will end up in the Christmas bakery where stollen, a seasonal bread made with candied and dried fruit, nuts and marzipan, is made from scratch.
Indulge in festive treats in Bonn
Birthplace of admired composer Beethoven, Bonn holds a significant level of historical importance in Germany – it was the capital of the West German state from 1949-1990 until the reunification of Germany when Berlin was restored as the capital.
It is also home to one of the most beautiful Christmas markets Germany has to offer.
With the old town hall’s windows transformed into a giant Advent calendar, Bonn’s Christmas market is truly a standout.
Admire the impressive Christmas tree and listen out for the sound of classical music above the hustle and bustle of the market.
Sample a glass of the traditional Glühwein, also known as mulled wine - a concoction of red wine, citrus zest and an array of festive spices.
If you are feeling brave ask for your glass mit Schuss, and a shot of rum or brandy will be added.
Discover the seven Christmas markets in Cologne
With each of Cologne’s seven Yuletide markets possessing a unique theme, it is no wonder a huge number of visitors are compelled to visit this seasonal paradise every year.
More than 160 tastefully decorated festive stalls are set against the impressive backdrop of the towering cathedral.
- READ MORE: Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube -
Glance upwards in amazement at the largest Christmas tree in the Rhineland, illuminated with 50,000 LED lights and truly feel the magic of Christmas.
With the background noise of live entertainment, embrace the busy nature of the Christmas stalls and hunt for the most interesting gifts and food to amaze your family and friends.
Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in style with Riviera Travel
If you can’t bear to part with this festive haven for the big day itself, then Riviera Travel offers a Christmas on the Rhine itinerary, which features a special gala dinner to celebrate Christmas Day.
Imagine waking up on Christmas morning gliding past two scenic locks towards Strasbourg, hailed the capital of the festive season.
Embrace the rare quietness that this holiday brings to the area and view the mesmerising architecture with its French and German influences.
Experience a guided walking tour into the centre – a UNESCO World Heritage Site - and marvel at the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Strasbourg alongside other remarkable architecture before returning to the ship to indulge in the delectable gala dinner.
Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Cruise prices from £689 per person. Christmas on the Rhine prices from £1,989 per person.
This is based on the cheapest transport option, based on two sharing a cabin.
Riviera Travel: Explore Christmas markets on a festive Rhine cruise this winter
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands
'Go book' foreign holidays says Transport Secretary - what you must do before travelling
What's cruising onboard Regal Princess really like? We find out
Competition: Win all-inclusive luxury Caribbean cruise for two worth over £7,500 with Regent Seven Seas
Jamaica cruises return! Travel guide for Caribbean island - what to, do & eat
Embrace summer 2022 with MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches & majestic Norwegian fjords
Wine o'clock! Drink your way around California's stunning wine country with Princess Cruises
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips
Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules begin - latest cruise advice
The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth
- 5 nights, departs on the 17 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 3 more
Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS Emily Brontë
- 4 nights, departs on the 18 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS Emily Bronte
- Cologne, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, + 2 more
Christmas on the Rhine - MS Oscar Wilde
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
- Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
Christmas on the Danube - MS William Wordsworth
- 7 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
- Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
New Year on the Rhine - MS Oscar Wilde
- 5 nights, departs on the 28 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
- Cologne, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, + 3 more