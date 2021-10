Luxury cruise lines undeniably look after passengers very well indeed but not all brands include everything. This is what's included on major luxury ocean cruise lines.

Cruise lines vary in what they offer holidaymakers. Some luxury cruise lines are totally all-inclusive but other are slightly more restricted.

We've looked at the best-known ocean cruise lines to help you work out what's included in the price of your cruise.

Our handy infographic looks at everything from transfers and speciality dining with shore excursions and alcoholic drinks.

So whether you're tempted by Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises, we've got you covered.