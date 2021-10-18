Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Riviera Travel today launched its Canada group tour cruise for 2023 with an Alaskan cruise extension option. Tickets are now on sale.
Riviera Travel today announced its Canada group tour holiday today.
The ‘Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer' itinerary includes trips across the Rocky Mountains, Banff and Vancouver.
Within these locations, the trip has two days carved out for the Rocky Mountaineer train, along with trips to Peyto Lake, Lake Louise and the Athabasca Glacier.
Guests will have the chance to ride on the Snocoach snow track and journey to Icefields Parkway.
There, cruisers can walk on the 300-metre-thick Athabasca glacier.
Riviera Travel cruisers have the option to add a seven-night extension to Alaska in addition to their Canadian cruise.
Departures begin in May 2023 and will go till September 2023.
This extension to Alaska will set sail on the Holland America Line ship, MS Koningsdam.
The extension’s itinerary has many exciting features such as a visit to Glacier Bay National Park, which is home to a World Heritage Site with humpback whales and calving glaciers, along with calls to Skagway and Ketchikan.
Guests will also have the opportunity to book additional excursions including glacier helicopter flights, fishing, kayaking, hiking, dogsledding, and bear and whale-watching.
There are 21 departures available, starting at £2999 per person, which includes return flights, transfers, and excursions.
Out of the 21 departures, 20 of them include the Alaskan cruise add-on.
The overall package starts at £3,899 per person.
Will Sarson, head of strategy and innovation at Riviera Travel, said of the announcement: “Our tour and cruise are designed to showcase some of the most awe-inspiring places on earth.
“Guests can immerse themselves in this remarkable North American scenery, alongside its enchanting wildlife and welcoming people.
“The magnificent Rocky Mountains are a spectacular sight like no other, with the Rocky Mountaineer train held up as the ultimate way to travel through the beautifully rugged terrain.
“And Vancouver is one of the world’s most stunning panoramas: a fascinating and cosmopolitan city encircled by water and mountains.”
Will continued: “The optional cruise will set sail to some of the most eye-catching areas of Alaska including Glacier Bay, with its extraordinary twelve-storey walls of ice, in countless shades of blue and white.
“Guests can enjoy unparalleled service onboard, coupled with extraordinary sights and unique experiences via the various shore excursions on offer.
“This is a holiday like no other and boasts some of the ultimate bucket list destinations.”
Riviera Travel has been busy lately, with a new river cruise being released at the end of just last week.
The travel company announced Cruise & Explore river sailings, which will offer cruisers a more flexible cruising experience.
The river sailings will have three new, eight-day, European itineraries on the Danube, Rhône, and Rhine.
Each itinerary will have two departures, one at the end of March and another at the beginning of November, starting at £799 per person.
Cruise & Explore river cruises are meant to appeal to the next generation of cruisers, those yearning to travel on a less structured cruise.
