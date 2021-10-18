Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Riviera travel main min
Credit: Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale

Author: Kendall Hayes

Published on:

Riviera Travel today launched its Canada group tour cruise for 2023 with an Alaskan cruise extension option. Tickets are now on sale.

Riviera Travel today announced its Canada group tour holiday today.

The ‘Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer' itinerary includes trips across the Rocky Mountains, Banff and Vancouver.

Within these locations, the trip has two days carved out for the Rocky Mountaineer train, along with trips to Peyto Lake, Lake Louise and the Athabasca Glacier.

Guests will have the chance to ride on the Snocoach snow track and journey to Icefields Parkway.

There, cruisers can walk on the 300-metre-thick Athabasca glacier.

Related articles
Riviera travel main min
News

Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Vienna min
News

Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising
Danube cruise main
River Cruising

Danube river cruise guide: What to see & do on cruises to Budapest, Vienna & beyond
Amsterdam Riviera1
News

Riviera Travel’s breathtaking spring river cruises 2022 to Amsterdam, Cologne & beyond
Best river cruises
River Cruising

Which river cruise is best? How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you
Riviera douro main
News

Riviera Travel marks return to river cruises as first Douro sailings complete
Riviera main min
News

Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as European cruises resume next week
Riviera clipper main min
Wildlife

Tall ships in the Med to luxury trains in the Rockies - inside Riviera Travel’s ocean cruises
River cruise main min
Advice and recommendation

Why should you choose a river cruise over an ocean cruise? We ask the experts
Crusie return main min
News

International cruise ban to lift this month - when will cruising return to normal?
View more articles

Riviera Travel cruisers have the option to add a seven-night extension to Alaska in addition to their Canadian cruise.

Departures begin in May 2023 and will go till September 2023.

- READ MORE: Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023 -

This extension to Alaska will set sail on the Holland America Line ship, MS Koningsdam.

The extension’s itinerary has many exciting features such as a visit to Glacier Bay National Park, which is home to a World Heritage Site with humpback whales and calving glaciers, along with calls to Skagway and Ketchikan.

Alaska min
Riviera Travel cruisers have the option to add a seven-night extension to Alaska. Credit: Riviera Travel

Guests will also have the opportunity to book additional excursions including glacier helicopter flights, fishing, kayaking, hiking, dogsledding, and bear and whale-watching.

There are 21 departures available, starting at £2999 per person, which includes return flights, transfers, and excursions.

- READ MORE: Jane McDonald reveals 'extreme underwear' for Alaska cruise -

Out of the 21 departures, 20 of them include the Alaskan cruise add-on.

The overall package starts at £3,899 per person.

Rocky Mountaineer min
The trip has two days carved out for the Rocky Mountaineer train. Credit: Shutterstock

Will Sarson, head of strategy and innovation at Riviera Travel, said of the announcement: “Our tour and cruise are designed to showcase some of the most awe-inspiring places on earth.

“Guests can immerse themselves in this remarkable North American scenery, alongside its enchanting wildlife and welcoming people.

- READ MORE: Tall ships in the Med to luxury trains in the Rockies - inside Riviera Travel’s ocean cruises -

“The magnificent Rocky Mountains are a spectacular sight like no other, with the Rocky Mountaineer train held up as the ultimate way to travel through the beautifully rugged terrain.

“And Vancouver is one of the world’s most stunning panoramas: a fascinating and cosmopolitan city encircled by water and mountains.”

Banff min
“The magnificent Rocky Mountains are a spectacular sight like no other." Credit: Riviera Travel

Will continued: “The optional cruise will set sail to some of the most eye-catching areas of Alaska including Glacier Bay, with its extraordinary twelve-storey walls of ice, in countless shades of blue and white.

“Guests can enjoy unparalleled service onboard, coupled with extraordinary sights and unique experiences via the various shore excursions on offer.

- READ MORE: Step back in time to the golden age of travel with a cruise and rail holiday -

“This is a holiday like no other and boasts some of the ultimate bucket list destinations.”

Riviera Travel has been busy lately, with a new river cruise being released at the end of just last week.

Banff National Park min
“This is a holiday like no other and boasts some of the ultimate bucket list destinations.” Credit: Riviera Travel

The travel company announced Cruise & Explore river sailings, which will offer cruisers a more flexible cruising experience.

The river sailings will have three new, eight-day, European itineraries on the Danube, Rhône, and Rhine.

- READ MORE: Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ -

Each itinerary will have two departures, one at the end of March and another at the beginning of November, starting at £799 per person.

Cruise & Explore river cruises are meant to appeal to the next generation of cruisers, those yearning to travel on a less structured cruise.

Related articles
Alaska main
Advice and recommendation

Complete guide to adventure cruises - what to expect, what to pack & where to go
Riviera travel main min
News

Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Tenerife aerial shot, including a volcano, town and ocean.
News

Seabourn: Escape winter blues with new Canary Islands and Mediterranean cruises for 2022
Alex muprhy main min
Interviews

Alex Murphy: Dancing on Ice pro skater & ex cruise worker dishes the dirt on crew life
Vienna min
News

Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising
Greece main min
Culture and history

Top 10 islands to visit in Greece - Greek island cruise guide
Best cruise ships min
Awards

Best cruise lines revealed in World of Cruising's Wave Awards 2021
Princess cruises
News

Princess Cruises announces new 2022 cruise ship start dates as some sailings cancelled
Celebrity apex review
Ship Reviews

Celebrity Apex review: What's Celebrity Cruises' newest ship really like?
World voyager min
News

Marella Cruises: TUI cruise line adds fifth ship plus new USA itineraries for 2023
View more articles
Related Cruises
HRSPU Split aerial photography of concrete buildings Spencer Davis.jpg Photo

Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia Yacht Cruise - MS Adriatic Sun

  • 7 nights, departs on the 10 Sept 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Adriatic Sun
  • Split, Korčula, Mljet Island, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,799 *pp

The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS Thomas Hardy

  • 7 nights, departs on the 07 Jul 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
  • Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,989*pp

The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS Thomas Hardy

  • 5 nights, departs on the 01 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 3 more
Cruise only from
£929*pp

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance

  • 7 nights, departs on the 22 Jul 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,069*pp

A Journey on the Mekong - RV Mekong Prestige II

  • 7 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2022
  • Riviera Travel, RV Mekong Prestige II
  • Cái Bè, Cái Bè, Tân Châu, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,999*pp
View more