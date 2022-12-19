Wave Awards Grand Prix winner: ‘It means so much’

At the Oscars of cruising, also known as the Wave Awards, the prestigious award 'Grand Prix' was given to ultra-luxury cruise line, Seabourn. We speak to Seabourn's vice president Lynn Narraway for her reaction.

How did it feel to win the Grand Prix award?

To win four awards in one evening was great news for Seabourn, however, the Grand Prix is such a special award and means so much.

We are delighted to have stood out in this way.

How are you marking your various award wins?

The awards themselves are taking pride of place at Carnival House.

It’s also great to be able to use the digital logos on our advertising and in the awards section of our Seabourn website, alongside other accolades our brand has received.