Princess Cruises unveils Mediterranean voyages onboard newest ship Sun Princess
Princess Cruises' largest-ever cruise ship Sun Princess is set to hit the water in 2024, beginning in Southampton, marking the first time a new ship in the Princess fleet has called into a UK port during a maiden season in more than 10 years.
Princess Cruises has announced a range of additional Mediterranean voyages for Sun Princess' inaugural season in spring and summer 2024.
These Mediterranean itineraries will call at ports such as Barcelona, Athens, Rome, Mykonos and more.
Sun Princess is Princess Cruises' newest and largest addition to the expansive fleet, holding 4,300 guests and weighing a staggering 175,500 tonnes.
The ship is also the first Princess vessel to be powered by eco-friendly liquified natural gas (LNG).
Sun Princess inaugural itinerary
Princess Cruises previously announced the 10-night 'Grand Mediterranean' voyage as Sun Princess' inaugural voyage on 8 February 2024.
The line has now released the rest of the mega-ships inaugural season in the Mediterranean through to September 2024, which will go on sale on 9 November 2022.
What's more, the ship will be in Southampton on both 22 and 23 September, making it easier than ever to embark on Sun Princess.
Itineraries include 10-nights visiting the Western and Eastern Mediterranean as well as a collection of seven-night sailings departing from Athens, Barcelona or Rome.
Princess allows for personalisation with the option to combine a 10-night cruise for a 14-night or 21-night voyage.
Read on to discover just a few of the new itineraries on offer...
Find your ideal cruise
Sun Princess Mediterranean itineraries
Mediterranean with France & Italy
This seven-night itinerary sets sail from Barcelona, full of different districts and neighbourhoods awaiting your exploration.
Make sure you visit Las Ramblas for the ultimate shopping experience, Park Guell to admire Gaudi's work before finishing off with a bowl of patatas bravas in a local restaurant.
Other ports of call include Gibraltar, Marseille (for Provence), Genoa (for Milan), and La Spezia before finishing at Rome (Civitavecchia), with the itinerary sailing in May, June, August and September.
Grand Mediterranean
As a roundtrip from Rome, the 'Grand Mediterranean' itinerary impresses. Nine nights of history and culture await - especially on ports of call such as Naples, where you can explore Capri and Pompeii.
You will also wander Corfu, where Corfu Town holds all you need, stemming from the 8th Century BCE with the addition of lots of Venetian architecture.
Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples are your other ports of call.
Grand European Explorer
Sun Princess also expands to include European cruises, the 'Grand European Explorer' departs on 7 September, visiting 10 ports of call across 16-nights and ends in Southampton for a smooth journey home.
Your ports of call are Athens (Piraeus), Kotor, Corfu, Sicily (Messina - for Mt. Etna & Taormina), Naples (for Capri & Pompeii), Barcelona, Mallorca (Palma), Cartagena, Seville (Cadiz) and Southampton.
Seville is a true standout with winding side streets and expansive parks - a must-see is Alcazar palace.
