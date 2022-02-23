MSC cabin types: Everything you need to know about cabins on MSC Cruises ships
MSC Cruises offers a wide variety of cabin types so that you can have the best experience aboard its luxury cruise ships.
MSC Cruises cabin types provide an array of luxury experiences to best suit passengers’ wants and needs.
MSC offers four levels of experiences for passengers - Bella, Fantastica, Aurea, and Yacht Club.
Each level offers travellers increased benefits such as discounts on prepaid food packages and priority boarding.
Each experience also coordinates with specific cabin options for passengers.
MSC Inside Cabins
MSC’s most standard option for cabins begins with its interior and interior studio options which come with an armchair, TV, safe, minibar, telephone, shower and hairdryer.
Interior cabins come with a single or double bed through the Bella or Fantastica experiences, while Interior studio rooms provide one single bed through the Bella experience.
This is a great option for those looking to save some money on room type while spending more time out exploring the ship’s many activities.
MSC Ocean View Cabins
Passengers of the Bella or Fantastica experiences can also choose from outside with partial view or ocean view cabins.
Outside with partial view rooms offer all amenities of interior rooms with the addition of a window with a sea view.
Ocean View rooms offer the same conveniences with a more expansive sea view.
These rooms are available on all MSC’s Cruise ships.
MSC Balcony Cabins
Also available on all MSC’s ships are balcony rooms which are available to passengers on Bella, Fantastica and Aurea experiences.
These rooms offer a balcony with its own seating in addition to a living area within the room, double or single beds and either a shower or bathtub.
Passengers on the Fantastica or Aurea experience can choose a suite cabin type that offers a balcony or panoramic window view out to the ocean.
A balcony room provides a great mid-range option that won’t be the most expensive, but will still allow passengers a chance to sit outside with a view without having to leave their cabin.
MSC Suites
A suite is a great option for those on the Fantastica experience, while those on the Aurea experience have multiple upgraded suites available based on their preferences and ship availability.
Suites with a private whirlpool are available to those on MSC ships Virtuosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Grandiosa, Seaside, and Seaview, and include all amenities of a normal suite cabin including a balcony and living area.
Grand suites offer passengers on the Aurea experience an upgraded luxurious feel with a balcony, walk-in closet, comfortable beds, and a living area.
Travellers can also upgrade further to a two-bed grand suite that houses up to five people with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Grand suites are only available on MSC Seaside and Seaview ships.
Another option for passengers looking for a spacious and opulent option is a duplex suite through the Aurea experience on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima and Meraviglia.
These two-story rooms provide two bathrooms, a master bedroom upstairs, a sofa bed to accommodate more people, and a balcony with its own whirlpool tub.
MSC Yacht Club
Members of the highest level, the MSC Yacht Club, can take advantage of the luxurious amenities offered exclusively to them through their interior, executive and family, and royal cabin options.
All Yacht Club travellers will have access to 24-hour butler service, a complimentary mini-bar, air conditioning, fine linens, and marble bathrooms.
Interior suites and regular Yacht Club cabins include standard conveniences with the added luxury of the Yacht Club member benefits.
Interior suites are available on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Seaside, and Seaview. Standard Yacht Club rooms come with a balcony and are available on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Seaview, Seaside, Preziosa, Divina, Splendida, and Fantasia.
Yacht Club executive and family cabins also offer lavish accommodation with panoramic windows and a living area. These cabin types are only available on MSC ships Preziosa, Divina, Splendida, and Fantasia.
For those on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Seaview, Seaside, Preziosa, Divina, Splendida and Fantasia, the Yacht Club royal suite includes all indulgences of cruise life with a balcony, whirlpool, living room, dining table and walk-in closets.
The Yacht Club experience is the best option for those looking for the utmost indulgence with priority boarding, private access to pools and lounges onboard, complimentary access to a thermal suite in the spa, and tailored experiences. These cabins are the costliest but provide the most comfort and space on MSC Cruises.
