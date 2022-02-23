Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / MSC cabin types: Everything you need to know about cabins on MSC Cruises ships
Msc cabin main min42
Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC cabin types: Everything you need to know about cabins on MSC Cruises ships

Author: Laura Ellsessar

Published on:

MSC Cruises offers a wide variety of cabin types so that you can have the best experience aboard its luxury cruise ships.

MSC Cruises cabin types provide an array of luxury experiences to best suit passengers’ wants and needs.

MSC offers four levels of experiences for passengers - Bella, Fantastica, Aurea, and Yacht Club.

Each level offers travellers increased benefits such as discounts on prepaid food packages and priority boarding.

Each experience also coordinates with specific cabin options for passengers.

Related articles
Msc winter main min
News

MSC Cruises reveals Winter 2022/2023 programme as MSC Preziosa to sail from Southampton
Adventures main min
Entertainment

Amazing adventures to try on 2022's new cruise ships from P&O to Royal Caribbean
Msc comp main min
Competitions

Competition: Win a 7-night no-fly MSC Cruises European holiday for two from Southampton worth £3,500
MSC Virtuosa guide main image
Advice and recommendation

Ultimate guide to MSC Virtuosa, from cabins to capacity
Marella main min
News

Marella Cruises cancels Caribbean cruise amid positive Covid cases just days after MSC scare
Round the world main min
Ocean Cruising

Best around-the-world cruises from adventure & culture to budget & luxury
Main image MSC virtuosa
Ocean Cruising

Embrace summer 2022 with MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches & majestic Norwegian fjords
Virtuosa main
News

MSC Virtuosa: Everything you need to know about ship as she's named in Dubai
Cayman islands main min

Cayman Islands: What to do eat & drink in Caribbean hotspot plus top activities
Msc euribia
News

MSC Cruises invites global artists to compete to design the hull of new ship MSC Euribia
View more articles

MSC Inside Cabins

MSC’s most standard option for cabins begins with its interior and interior studio options which come with an armchair, TV, safe, minibar, telephone, shower and hairdryer.

- READ MORE: MSC Cruises reveals Winter 2022/2023 programme -

Interior cabins come with a single or double bed through the Bella or Fantastica experiences, while Interior studio rooms provide one single bed through the Bella experience.

This is a great option for those looking to save some money on room type while spending more time out exploring the ship’s many activities.

Msc interior rooms min
An affordable yet spacious interior cabin on a MSC Cruises ship. Credit: MSC

MSC Ocean View Cabins

Passengers of the Bella or Fantastica experiences can also choose from outside with partial view or ocean view cabins.

Outside with partial view rooms offer all amenities of interior rooms with the addition of a window with a sea view.

- READ MORE: How to pick the best cruise ship cabin -

Ocean View rooms offer the same conveniences with a more expansive sea view.

These rooms are available on all MSC’s Cruise ships.

Msc Ocean View min
A vibrant Ocean View room on MSC's Magnifica. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Balcony Cabins

Also available on all MSC’s ships are balcony rooms which are available to passengers on Bella, Fantastica and Aurea experiences.

These rooms offer a balcony with its own seating in addition to a living area within the room, double or single beds and either a shower or bathtub.

- READ MORE: New cruise ships 2022 -

Passengers on the Fantastica or Aurea experience can choose a suite cabin type that offers a balcony or panoramic window view out to the ocean.

A balcony room provides a great mid-range option that won’t be the most expensive, but will still allow passengers a chance to sit outside with a view without having to leave their cabin.

MSC NEW 1 min
MSC's balcony cabins have a beautiful, calming view out to the water. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Suites

A suite is a great option for those on the Fantastica experience, while those on the Aurea experience have multiple upgraded suites available based on their preferences and ship availability.

Suites with a private whirlpool are available to those on MSC ships Virtuosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Grandiosa, Seaside, and Seaview, and include all amenities of a normal suite cabin including a balcony and living area.

Grand suites offer passengers on the Aurea experience an upgraded luxurious feel with a balcony, walk-in closet, comfortable beds, and a living area.

- READ MORE: Ultimate guide to MSC Virtuosa -

Travellers can also upgrade further to a two-bed grand suite that houses up to five people with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Grand suites are only available on MSC Seaside and Seaview ships.

Another option for passengers looking for a spacious and opulent option is a duplex suite through the Aurea experience on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima and Meraviglia.

These two-story rooms provide two bathrooms, a master bedroom upstairs, a sofa bed to accommodate more people, and a balcony with its own whirlpool tub.

Msc yacht club min
Yacht Club cabins offer the most luxurious accommodation with an amazing view. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Yacht Club

Members of the highest level, the MSC Yacht Club, can take advantage of the luxurious amenities offered exclusively to them through their interior, executive and family, and royal cabin options.

All Yacht Club travellers will have access to 24-hour butler service, a complimentary mini-bar, air conditioning, fine linens, and marble bathrooms.

Interior suites and regular Yacht Club cabins include standard conveniences with the added luxury of the Yacht Club member benefits.

Interior suites are available on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Seaside, and Seaview. Standard Yacht Club rooms come with a balcony and are available on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Seaview, Seaside, Preziosa, Divina, Splendida, and Fantasia.

- READ MORE: Competition: Win a 7-night no-fly MSC Cruises European holiday -

Yacht Club executive and family cabins also offer lavish accommodation with panoramic windows and a living area. These cabin types are only available on MSC ships Preziosa, Divina, Splendida, and Fantasia.

For those on MSC ships Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Bellissima, Meraviglia, Seaview, Seaside, Preziosa, Divina, Splendida and Fantasia, the Yacht Club royal suite includes all indulgences of cruise life with a balcony, whirlpool, living room, dining table and walk-in closets.

The Yacht Club experience is the best option for those looking for the utmost indulgence with priority boarding, private access to pools and lounges onboard, complimentary access to a thermal suite in the spa, and tailored experiences. These cabins are the costliest but provide the most comfort and space on MSC Cruises.

Most recent articles
Cruise ship speed min
Ocean Cruising

How fast do cruise ships go? Amazing cruising facts and figures
Princess celebs main min
Ocean Cruising

Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings
Dog on cruise min
Advice and recommendation

Dog-friendly cruises: Can you take a dog on a cruise? Guide to dog cruise holidays
Alaska princess main min
Wildlife

Guide to Alaska: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess Cruises
Ship scrapping min
Culture and history

Cruise ship scrapping: What happens to ships when they die?
Face mask main
Advice and recommendation

Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Sydney main min
Ocean Cruising

Sydney in one day, three ways as Australia opens back up today
Oceania Vista maiden voyage
Ocean Cruising

Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises
Oceania spa
Ocean Cruising

Spa treatments, plant-based food and meditation: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises
Riviera Travel Amsterdam tulips
River Cruising

Stunning spring river cruises with Riviera Travel – and how to get a discounted cruise
View more articles
Related Cruises
ITMSN - Messina, Italy PC to Alex Subias 1.jpg Photo

Genoa,Naples,Messina,Valletta,Barcelona,Marseille,Genoa

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 Jun 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Seaview
  • Genoa, Naples, Messina, + 4 more
From
£909 *pp

Limassol,Rhodes,Santorini,Piraeus,Kusadasi,Haifa,Limassol

  • 7 nights, departs on the 29 Jul 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Lirica
  • Limassol, Rhodes, Santorini, + 4 more
From
£1,009*pp

Piraeus,Corfu,Kotor,Venice,Brindisi,Mykonos,Piraeus

  • 7 nights, departs on the 23 Jun 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Armonia
  • Piraeus, Split, Venice, + 3 more
From
£809*pp

Valencia,Marseille,Genoa,Civitavecchia,Palermo,Cagliari,Palma de Mallorca,Valencia

  • 7 nights, departs on the 29 Sept 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Seaside
  • Valencia, Marseille, Genoa, + 4 more
From
£809*pp

Miami,Ocean Cay,Belize City,Isla de Roatan,Costa Maya,Miami

  • 7 nights, departs on the 23 Dec 2022
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Divina
  • Miami, Florida, Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve, Belize City, + 3 more
From
£559*pp
View more