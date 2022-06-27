Top cruising itineraries for the summer holidays on MSC Virtuosa
Uncover the diversity of unique cities around the world, sailing on MSC Virtuosa cruises this summer 2022.
From a Mediterranean cruise in July to a Norwegian fjords cruise in August, MSC Virtuosa cruises from Southampton are the best way to capture the highlights of a variety of destinations in summer 2022.
On your MSC cruise tours, expect your very own MSC balcony cabins as you absorb the fresh ocean breeze and spot dazzling sights along the way to each port.
Here are just some of the best itineraries you can expect in the coming months.
MSC Virtuosa cruises 2022
Cruise to Northern Europe on MSC Virtuosa
On a cruise aboard MSC Virtuosa, set off on a 14-night cruise from July 16 or July 30, 2022, to tour some of Northern Europe’s most charming cities.
As you cruise the Atlantic Ocean with MSC Cruises, you’ll call at stunning destinations such as Portugal’s largest city and capital, Lisbon, before cruising into the Mediterranean Sea, calling in ports such as the bustling city of Barcelona and Monte Carlo in southern France.
- READ MORE: Why you should cruise the Arabian Gulf with MSC Cruises -
With this MSC Virtuosa cruise from Southampton, your first port of call will be in one of the oldest settlements in Spain: Cadiz in Seville. History buffs will be able to explore the ruins of limestone buildings within the old town and unravel the city’s rich history treasured in the Cadiz Museum.
Your next two stops will take you to must-see Spanish cities, Malaga and Alicante where you’ll be able to compare their differentiating cuisine and variety of beaches. Malaga is also great for those who wish to shop until they drop and in Alicante, you’ll be able to explore fewer tourist spots within walking distance. Both unique Spanish cities provide great attractions including a handful of castles, cathedrals and churches.
Find your ideal cruise
Halfway through this MSC cruise, stroll through medieval streets and along fortified walls in the largest Balearic Island, Palma de Mallorca. On a sightseeing tour here, you can enjoy an unforgettable visit to the phenomenal 25-metre-deep Dragon Caves where you can marvel at awe-inspiring stalactites elegantly dangling from the four caves' ceilings.
You’ll then continue to the charming resort of Villefranche-sur-Mer in France where you can admire coastal landscapes, find out about the rich fishing heritage and unwind on white sandy beaches.
MSC’s Virtuosa cruise ship will then turn around and sail the ocean until arriving in the thriving tourist location of Barcelona. When stepping off Virtuosa, you’ll likely see Gaudi’s vibrant buildings dotted throughout the city as you make your way to one of the area’s top tourist locations (for good reason) the Sagrada Família.
This awe-inspiring basilica is bursting with Spanish history and boasts an absolutely spectacular exterior waiting to be photographed. Your last port of call, before heading back to Southampton, is Lisbon in Portugal. MSC Virtuosa will pull up to Cascais, a transformed fishing town now a wealthy resort with upscale eateries and scenic bays.
MSC cruise in Norway to Scotland
You’ll jump straight into the artistic atmosphere of Ålesund when cruising aboard MSC Virtuosa, as your first port of call will be in this city decorated in Art Nouveau architecture and photographic spires. You can explore the architectural style further here by visiting the National Art Noveau Centre and a handful of historical attractions before sailing to Honningsvag in the North Cape.
Home to the world’s northernmost pine forest and clear skies with a never-ending sun during the summer months, this is a memorable destination worth visiting. It’s only the second stop on your cruise but you will already feel like you’ve achieved so much as you reach the northernmost stretch of land on the European continent!
- READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MSC Cruises cabins -
The midnight sun views will continue to illuminate the stunning attractions in Narvik on your MSC cruise. This Norwegian city has a Polar Park and War Museum while outdoor enthusiasts will love the array of hiking landscapes on offer, from mountains to designated nature trails.
For something a little different, cruise through Scotland’s Orkney Islands en route back to Southampton. Here, you can explore Kirwall’s links to Scandinavian history and also visit the red sandstone St Magnus Cathedral.
For more Scottish scenery, you’ll head to the seaside town of South Queensferry in Edinburgh as your final destination upon returning. During your time here, you’ll be able to spot the huge and impressively engineered UNESCO-listed Forth Bridge.
Sail to Guernsey aboard MSC Cruises from Southampton
This short but sweet two-night voyage will take you to the wonders of Guernsey, departing on August 25, 2022. This MSC cruise itinerary is perfect for guests who wish to get away for a short break nearer their doorsteps this summer. It’s also perfect for those who wish to get closer to nature through coasts and countryside and embrace their inner historian by visiting local monuments.
After cruising from Southampton, you’ll arrive at one of the largest Channel Islands, Guernsey, at St Peter Port. Thanks to travelling in August, you can explore the blossoming flora in the countryside Orchard Fields or remain closer to St Peter Port and take a dip in the refreshing saltwater pools.
You can also visit the previous home of the French writer, Victor Hugo, in Hauteville House which has now been transformed into a museum waiting to be discovered along with Guernsey’s Diamond Museum and Cornet Castle.
Cruise the Norwegian fjords aboard MSC Virtuosa
As you head on an MSC Norwegian fjords cruise aboard MSC Virtuosa, you’ll pass and stop at some of the most breath-taking natural landscapes in the world on this seven-night cruise sailing from August 8, 2022. Marvel at the midnight sun and discover gushing waterfalls surrounded by lush, rocky landscapes and quaint villages during your stops to destinations such as Molde, Hellesylt and Nordfjordeid. You’ll also discover the renowned and ever-popular Lysefijord in Stavanger!
From Southampton, your MSC Norwegian cruise will take you straight to Norway where you’ll moor in the modern town of Nordfjordeid. After a visit here exploring the Jostedalsbreen National Park and Mount Hoven, you’ll sail to the friendly Hellesylt village where you can visit the fascinating Briksdal glacier.
- READ MORE: MSC Cruises reveals Winter 2022/2023 programme -
When you continue to the bustling city of Molde, you can absorb the picture-perfect viewpoint from the Face of the Troll and also climb up Mount Romsdalseggen. Before your return to Southampton, your MSC cruise ship will then take you to the fourth largest city in Norway: Stavanger. Enjoy an assortment of museums and gawp at cascading waterfalls from the beautiful granite Lysefjord with Pulpit Rock nearby!
Regardless of what MSC cruising itinerary you choose aboard luxurious MSC Virtuosa, you’re sure to enjoy a great getaway visiting ever-popular sights and lesser-visited gems during this summer holidays.
