Best expedition cruises for abundant wildlife & impressive icebergs with Seabourn Seabourn offers the perfect combination of ultra-luxury and expedition cruising with purpose-built expedition ships to take you on your next adventure.

It’s time to start ticking off your travel bucket list, and taking an expedition voyage with Seabourn is the perfect way to do so. Expedition cruising allows you to be a true adventurer and dive headfirst into all the fascinating destinations you visit. Create memories that will last a lifetime, from waving to seals in Svalbard to delving underneath the water in a custom-built submarine. An ultra-luxury Seabourn ship as your base gives you the opportunity to enjoy expansive views from your suite as well as a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that will make you feel right at home. Discover a few of the many reasons why you should choose Seabourn for your next expedition adventure…

1. Polar Expedition Voyages You can gain an insight into these once-in-a-lifetime destinations alongside a knowledgeable 26-strong expedition team onboard Seabourn Venture’s inaugural season to the Arctic, Antarctica and the Amazon in 2022 and 2023. Partake in activities you have only ever dreamed of, from cruising alongside jungle rivers to kayaking among tropical islands and icebergs for the ultimate adventure holiday. - READ MORE: Discover polar bears, walruses and whales on Seabourn’s Arctic cruises - There will also be ample wildlife sighting opportunities; admire walruses and whales up close before embarking on a submarine to gaze at colourful reef walls and staggering underwater ice cliffs. What’s more, Seabourn Venture’s sister, Seabourn Pursuit, will be embarking on expedition voyages in her inaugural season in April 2023. A must-do itinerary is the 22-night ‘Journey across the Northwest Passage’ which departs August 26, 2023. This amazing voyage visits the famed gold-rush town Nome, Alaska as well as the remote, scenic Kangerlussuaq in Greenland.

Discover luxury with Seabourn's Panorama Veranda suite. Credit: Seabourn

2. Best ultra-luxury cruise line Be content in the knowledge you have an ultra-luxury ship to call home for the duration of your expedition voyage. You can relax in spacious suites that all boast stunning ocean views and private verandas or even treat yourself to the Panorama Veranda suite which offers floor to ceiling windows and a larger open veranda. You could also opt for the stunning Wintergarden suite which is a stunning duplex with a beautiful two-deck wall of glass. Every amenity and feature you could possibly need across both of Seabourn’s expedition ships are provided for you. Enjoy the choice of multiple luxurious dining venues and sip on complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available onboard at whichever time takes your fancy. Look forward to a sumptuous, unique experience by booking yourself onto Seabourn Venture when she debuts in 2022.

Seabourn Venture is the perfect base to explore diverse environments. Credit: Seabourn

3. Seabourn Venture & Seabourn Pursuit Seabourn Venture offers a range of onboard activities such as the Discovery Centre, which provides ample information about the history and culture of the ports visited, and the Bow Lounge which is right at the water level making it the best place to spot marine life. Be content in the knowledge that you are on a vessel tailor-made to explore diverse environments, as both Venture-class ships are built to polar class standards and operate on marine gas oil fuel, a cleaner way to travel. READ MORE: How Seabourn and Holland America Line are keeping you safe - Avid bird watchers should gather at the open-air infinity pool at the back of the ship when sailing through the Arctic and spot fascinating birds such as albatrosses. Go further with Seabourn and embark on a submarine, where you can delve underneath the ocean’s surface or partake in a Zodiac or kayak tour alongside all your fellow guests. Each ship carries 24 Zodiacs and 10 double sea kayaks in total.

Spot a beautiful arctic fox in the snowy landscape with Seabourn. Credit: Shutterstock

4. Wildlife Viewing Of course, an expedition voyage is all about being able to engage as much as possible with the destinations visited. And engage you can, with a 26-person strong expedition team of wildlife experts, scientists, historians and naturalists who are at your disposal to ensure you see an array of wildlife and scenery. Absorb all the information the expedition team provides about the history, ecosystems and biodiversity of the destinations visited either through a Seabourn Conversation presentation or a casual chat over evening drinks. Admire antlered reindeer grazing on the slopes, Arctic foxes and gulls surveying the landscape, seals and walruses who are joining the breeding season as well as polar bears wandering around floating ice and rocky shorelines. Capture a picture of a charming penguin before kayaking around icebergs and sizeable glaciers - seriously, what more could you want to do?

Join the onboard expedition team to explore exciting off the beaten path destinations with Seabourn. Credit: Seabourn

5. Seabourn’s expedition team Seabourn is a true veteran in expedition-style voyages, with the line first sailing to Antarctica in 2013, led by Robin West, is one of the most experienced expedition leaders in the industry. Seabourn then expanded its expedition cruise offerings by providing Zodiacs, kayaks and guided hikes to a variety of exciting destinations such as Alaska, Australia and New Zealand and Greenland. - READ MORE: All your questions about Seabourn’s Arctic cruises answered - Now as Seabourn’s vice president and general manager of expeditions, Robin hand-selects expedition leaders and team members to ensure the highest level of knowledge is onboard. For more information on these stunning expedition cruises, visit Seabourn’s website here or 0344 338 8615.