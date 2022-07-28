Search for your ideal Cruise
public Travel Regions
directions_boat Departure Port
calendar_month Departure dates
sailing Cruise line
Advanced Searchadd
Menu
Cruise news / The best cruises to South Africa
Credit: Shutterstock
Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

The best cruises to South Africa

Author: Savannah Bowles

Published on:

A hassle-free cruise is an excellent way to sample all that South Africa has to offer. Dramatic views of Cape Town, historic museum visits, and close encounters with lions and zebras are just some of the experiences that await on a South African cruise with Oceania Cruises. Make no mistake: a new adventure is waiting around every corner

Oceania Cruises prides itself on being a true destination specialist, offering expertly curated travel experiences aboard its designer-inspired, small ships.

The line calls on more than 450 iconic and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England, Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti, and the South Pacific, in addition to its epic 180-day Around the World Voyages.

Can’t decide on a destination from this incredibly diverse range? Read on for inspiration to see why South Africa might be the answer for you...

Search for charismatic warthogs and fierce lions on safari game drives. Immerse yourself in visits to traditional African villages packed with generational customs and celebrations. Venture into city museums steeped in Zulu heritage and rich African history.

You can experience all of this and more with Oceania Cruises’ South African range of expeditions.

Related news items
Ocean Cruising

Enjoy new and unexpected tours in the Caribbean with Oceania Cruises - from visiting honeybees to milking goats
Food & Drink

Enter foodie heaven with a range of delicious culinary tours
Food & Drink

Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Ocean Cruising

Recipe: How to make classic French crêpes at home
Ocean Cruising

Sneak peek at two of the most luxurious cruise ships at sea in 2022 and 2023
Ocean Cruising

Explore a new side to the Mediterranean this summer with immersive excursions
News

Oceania Cruises announces its biggest ever itinerary launch for 2024
Ocean Cruising

Journey across Fiji, Tokyo, Alaska & more with Oceania Cruises’ stunning Grand Voyages
Luxury

Why you should embark on a world cruise for the adventure of a lifetime
Advice and recommendation

Packing for an around the world cruise? Here’s what you need to know
View more articles

Sail to stunning South African ports

Each of Oceania Cruises’ South African itineraries offer the chance to immerse yourself in world-class cultural and sightseeing excursions.

Plus, thanks to Oceania Cruises' luxurious small ships, you can discover lesser-visited treasures with ease as you navigate through lesser-known ports off the tourist path.

- READ MORE: Oceania Cruises announces its biggest itinerary launch for 2024 -

Cruise to Cape Town

Cape Town is top of most people’s must-see list when it comes to a cruise in South Africa, and for good reason.

It boasts a host of attractions including taking the cable car up iconic Table Mountain, wandering along the Victoria and Albert waterfront, visiting Cape Point Nature Reserve and hiking up Lion’s Head.

Oceania Cruises Cruise Ships
A photo of the Marina cruise ship

Marina

236.7ft / 1250 guests
A photo of the Nautica cruise ship

Nautica

181ft / 684 guests
A photo of the Sirena cruise ship

Sirena

180.9ft / 684 guests
A photo of the Riviera cruise ship

Riviera

236.7ft / 1250 guests
A photo of the Regatta cruise ship

Regatta

181ft / 684 guests
A photo of the Insignia cruise ship

Insignia

180ft / 684 guests
A photo of the Vista cruise ship

Vista

ft / 1200 guests
Due to Oceania's small ships, you can discover lesser-visited treasures. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise

Search for the best cruises with Oceania Cruises

Search cruises

Delve deep into Durban

Feast your eyes upon some colonial architecture on a scenic sightseeing tour of Durban city, or perhaps explore the port’s sacred Muslim religion in the Juma Masjid Mosque.

Check out the city from the water by taking one of the many harbours tours, hop in a jeep and head up to the Sani Pass, or just soak up the sun on Golden Mile beach.

Mesmerising Mossel Bay

Wildlife enthusiasts will adore this verdant hiking heaven based in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Oceania Cruises provide shore excursions hiking the world-famous Garden Route here along with the St Blaize trail – featuring some postcard-perfect coastal panoramas.

For something a little different, join an excursion to Mossel Bay’s Seal Island and focus on seeking out the population of seals relaxing on the picturesque, rugged cliffs.

Explore the wonderful and famous Cape Town. Credit: Shutterstock

A haven of wildlife in Port Elizabeth

South Africa's third largest port, Port Elizabeth is known as “The Friendly City.”

A popular destination for water sports, Port Elizabeth offers spectacular beaches, historical attractions, the oldest bowling green in South Africa and beautiful wildlife sanctuaries.

- READ MORE: Get a taste of Oceania's global cuisine with a gourmet recipe -

Bayworld features a fascinating cultural history museum, an oceanarium and a snake and dinosaur park.

The planet’s largest African penguin colony can also be uncovered when on Port Elizabeth’s St Croix Island.

Admire the picturesque Richards Bay with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Authentic village life in Richards Bay

With plenty of recorded whale and dolphin sightings and a beautiful vantage point from Alkantstrand beach hosting tranquil, azure waters to swim in, what’s not to love about Richards Bay?

This lesser-visited South African cruise port will give Oceania Cruises guests an authentic taste of the region as you gain an insight into Zulu culture and traditions.

A fantastic way to dive in, head first, is to visit the local Dumazulu village. Enjoy watching inhabitants weave baskets, healers work their magic, and talented dancers.

Last word

All of these unforgettable moments are waiting for you on an Oceania Cruise sailing to South Africa this year and beyond.

With a warm climate that’s perfect for exploring vast game reserves and historically significant cities, you’ll find yourself never wishing to leave!

Most recent articles
View more articles
Related Cruises
ZACPT Cape Town city beside body of water and mountains Dan Grinwis.jpg Photo

South Africa Spotlight

  • 12 nights, departs on the 06 Jan 2023
  • Oceania Cruises, Nautica
  • Cape Town, , Walvis Bay, + 10 more
From
£3,069*pp

South Africa Spotlight

  • 12 nights, departs on the 09 May 2024
  • Oceania Cruises, Nautica
  • Cape Town, , Walvis Bay, + 10 more
From
£2,689 *pp

Atlantic Expedition

  • 32 nights, departs on the 04 Mar 2023
  • Oceania Cruises, Insignia
  • Rio de Janeiro, Cabo Frio, Vitória, Espírito Santo, + 30 more
From
£6,409 *pp

Southern Oceans Splendor

  • 69 nights, departs on the 29 Feb 2024
  • Oceania Cruises, Nautica
  • Papeete, Tahiti, Bora-Bora, , + 68 more
From
£14,439 *pp

Ultimate Exotic Traveler

  • 79 nights, departs on the 19 Feb 2024
  • Oceania Cruises, Nautica
  • Papeete, Tahiti, Papeete, Tahiti, Moorea, + 79 more
From
£16,209 *pp
View more