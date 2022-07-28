The best cruises to South Africa
A hassle-free cruise is an excellent way to sample all that South Africa has to offer. Dramatic views of Cape Town, historic museum visits, and close encounters with lions and zebras are just some of the experiences that await on a South African cruise with Oceania Cruises. Make no mistake: a new adventure is waiting around every corner
Oceania Cruises prides itself on being a true destination specialist, offering expertly curated travel experiences aboard its designer-inspired, small ships.
The line calls on more than 450 iconic and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England, Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti, and the South Pacific, in addition to its epic 180-day Around the World Voyages.
Can’t decide on a destination from this incredibly diverse range? Read on for inspiration to see why South Africa might be the answer for you...
Search for charismatic warthogs and fierce lions on safari game drives. Immerse yourself in visits to traditional African villages packed with generational customs and celebrations. Venture into city museums steeped in Zulu heritage and rich African history.
You can experience all of this and more with Oceania Cruises’ South African range of expeditions.
Enjoy new and unexpected tours in the Caribbean with Oceania Cruises - from visiting honeybees to milking goats
Enter foodie heaven with a range of delicious culinary tours
Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Recipe: How to make classic French crêpes at home
Sneak peek at two of the most luxurious cruise ships at sea in 2022 and 2023
Explore a new side to the Mediterranean this summer with immersive excursions
Oceania Cruises announces its biggest ever itinerary launch for 2024
Journey across Fiji, Tokyo, Alaska & more with Oceania Cruises’ stunning Grand Voyages
Why you should embark on a world cruise for the adventure of a lifetime
Packing for an around the world cruise? Here’s what you need to know
Sail to stunning South African ports
Each of Oceania Cruises’ South African itineraries offer the chance to immerse yourself in world-class cultural and sightseeing excursions.
Plus, thanks to Oceania Cruises' luxurious small ships, you can discover lesser-visited treasures with ease as you navigate through lesser-known ports off the tourist path.
- READ MORE: Oceania Cruises announces its biggest itinerary launch for 2024 -
Cruise to Cape Town
Cape Town is top of most people’s must-see list when it comes to a cruise in South Africa, and for good reason.
It boasts a host of attractions including taking the cable car up iconic Table Mountain, wandering along the Victoria and Albert waterfront, visiting Cape Point Nature Reserve and hiking up Lion’s Head.
Find your ideal cruise
Delve deep into Durban
Feast your eyes upon some colonial architecture on a scenic sightseeing tour of Durban city, or perhaps explore the port’s sacred Muslim religion in the Juma Masjid Mosque.
Check out the city from the water by taking one of the many harbours tours, hop in a jeep and head up to the Sani Pass, or just soak up the sun on Golden Mile beach.
Mesmerising Mossel Bay
Wildlife enthusiasts will adore this verdant hiking heaven based in the Western Cape province of South Africa.
Oceania Cruises provide shore excursions hiking the world-famous Garden Route here along with the St Blaize trail – featuring some postcard-perfect coastal panoramas.
For something a little different, join an excursion to Mossel Bay’s Seal Island and focus on seeking out the population of seals relaxing on the picturesque, rugged cliffs.
A haven of wildlife in Port Elizabeth
South Africa's third largest port, Port Elizabeth is known as “The Friendly City.”
A popular destination for water sports, Port Elizabeth offers spectacular beaches, historical attractions, the oldest bowling green in South Africa and beautiful wildlife sanctuaries.
- READ MORE: Get a taste of Oceania's global cuisine with a gourmet recipe -
Bayworld features a fascinating cultural history museum, an oceanarium and a snake and dinosaur park.
The planet’s largest African penguin colony can also be uncovered when on Port Elizabeth’s St Croix Island.
Authentic village life in Richards Bay
With plenty of recorded whale and dolphin sightings and a beautiful vantage point from Alkantstrand beach hosting tranquil, azure waters to swim in, what’s not to love about Richards Bay?
This lesser-visited South African cruise port will give Oceania Cruises guests an authentic taste of the region as you gain an insight into Zulu culture and traditions.
A fantastic way to dive in, head first, is to visit the local Dumazulu village. Enjoy watching inhabitants weave baskets, healers work their magic, and talented dancers.
Last word
All of these unforgettable moments are waiting for you on an Oceania Cruise sailing to South Africa this year and beyond.
With a warm climate that’s perfect for exploring vast game reserves and historically significant cities, you’ll find yourself never wishing to leave!
What will you discover with Explora Journeys?
An expert guide to Miami
10 top tips for first-time cruisers
Star on board: Sally Gunnell
Learn all about Regent Seven Seas Cruises with their webinars
The best no-fly cruises aboard a luxury cruise line
Discover HAL’s Caribbean itinerary from Channel 5’s Cruising with Susan Calman
Which cruise line has the best entertainment? Inside Celebrity Cruises fabulous productions
All inclusive masterclass
Converted to cruising
South Africa Spotlight
- 12 nights, departs on the 06 Jan 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Nautica
- Cape Town, , Walvis Bay, + 10 more
South Africa Spotlight
- 12 nights, departs on the 09 May 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Nautica
- Cape Town, , Walvis Bay, + 10 more
Atlantic Expedition
- 32 nights, departs on the 04 Mar 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Insignia
- Rio de Janeiro, Cabo Frio, Vitória, Espírito Santo, + 30 more
Southern Oceans Splendor
- 69 nights, departs on the 29 Feb 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Nautica
- Papeete, Tahiti, Bora-Bora, , + 68 more
Ultimate Exotic Traveler
- 79 nights, departs on the 19 Feb 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Nautica
- Papeete, Tahiti, Papeete, Tahiti, Moorea, + 79 more