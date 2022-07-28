Menu

The best cruises to South Africa A hassle-free cruise is an excellent way to sample all that South Africa has to offer. Dramatic views of Cape Town, historic museum visits, and close encounters with lions and zebras are just some of the experiences that await on a South African cruise with Oceania Cruises. Make no mistake: a new adventure is waiting around every corner

Sail to stunning South African ports Each of Oceania Cruises’ South African itineraries offer the chance to immerse yourself in world-class cultural and sightseeing excursions. Plus, thanks to Oceania Cruises' luxurious small ships, you can discover lesser-visited treasures with ease as you navigate through lesser-known ports off the tourist path. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises announces its biggest itinerary launch for 2024 - Cruise to Cape Town Cape Town is top of most people’s must-see list when it comes to a cruise in South Africa, and for good reason. It boasts a host of attractions including taking the cable car up iconic Table Mountain, wandering along the Victoria and Albert waterfront, visiting Cape Point Nature Reserve and hiking up Lion’s Head.

Due to Oceania's small ships, you can discover lesser-visited treasures. Credit: Shutterstock

Delve deep into Durban Feast your eyes upon some colonial architecture on a scenic sightseeing tour of Durban city, or perhaps explore the port’s sacred Muslim religion in the Juma Masjid Mosque. Check out the city from the water by taking one of the many harbours tours, hop in a jeep and head up to the Sani Pass, or just soak up the sun on Golden Mile beach. Mesmerising Mossel Bay Wildlife enthusiasts will adore this verdant hiking heaven based in the Western Cape province of South Africa. Oceania Cruises provide shore excursions hiking the world-famous Garden Route here along with the St Blaize trail – featuring some postcard-perfect coastal panoramas. For something a little different, join an excursion to Mossel Bay’s Seal Island and focus on seeking out the population of seals relaxing on the picturesque, rugged cliffs.

Explore the wonderful and famous Cape Town. Credit: Shutterstock

A haven of wildlife in Port Elizabeth South Africa's third largest port, Port Elizabeth is known as “The Friendly City.” A popular destination for water sports, Port Elizabeth offers spectacular beaches, historical attractions, the oldest bowling green in South Africa and beautiful wildlife sanctuaries. - READ MORE: Get a taste of Oceania's global cuisine with a gourmet recipe - Bayworld features a fascinating cultural history museum, an oceanarium and a snake and dinosaur park. The planet’s largest African penguin colony can also be uncovered when on Port Elizabeth’s St Croix Island.

Admire the picturesque Richards Bay with Oceania Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Authentic village life in Richards Bay With plenty of recorded whale and dolphin sightings and a beautiful vantage point from Alkantstrand beach hosting tranquil, azure waters to swim in, what’s not to love about Richards Bay? This lesser-visited South African cruise port will give Oceania Cruises guests an authentic taste of the region as you gain an insight into Zulu culture and traditions. A fantastic way to dive in, head first, is to visit the local Dumazulu village. Enjoy watching inhabitants weave baskets, healers work their magic, and talented dancers. Last word All of these unforgettable moments are waiting for you on an Oceania Cruise sailing to South Africa this year and beyond. With a warm climate that’s perfect for exploring vast game reserves and historically significant cities, you’ll find yourself never wishing to leave!