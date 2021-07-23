Boasting seventy-nine islands and over 500 islets, the stunning Dalmatian coast is one of the world’s most beautiful spots and the perfect place to enjoy a memorable cruise.

World of Cruising has teamed up with cruise experts Riviera Travel to offer you the chance to win a seven-night cruise for two to the Dalmatian coast on yacht-style ship MV Corona.

The cruise



Departing on 3 July 2022, the lucky winner and their guest will cruise around the picturesque Dalmatian coast including port visits to Dubrovnik, Split and Hvar.

After flying to Croatia from Gatwick Airport, your journey will begin in Dubrovnik where you’ll board four-star yacht-style ship MV Corona. With only 38 passengers on board and seven crew, this very special ship is small enough to take you to some of the most beautiful and remote spots on the Dalmatian coast.

On your cruise, you’ll enjoy relaxing on the ship’s teak deck with a drink in hand as you take in the stunning coastal views. And if you’re feeling brave, you can dive off the ship and enjoy a swim in the Adriatic. During your cruise, you will experience the very best of what the Dalmatian coast has to offer – from impressive historic cities to fantastic beaches and more.

Your cruise will start in the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik. Famous for its distinctive Old Town and 16th-century city walls, it boasts the baroque St. Blaise Church and the Gothic Rector’s Palace. New meets old in its popular pedestrianised streets which are lined with shops and restaurants and a great place to soak up the lively Croatian atmosphere. Because this is a round-trip cruise you’ll also get to enjoy more of this city at the end of the cruise.

Leaving Dubrovnik behind, on day two the ship will head to the tiny unspoilt island of Mljet. Here you’ll find lush pine forests and a small medieval fishing village. This is a great place to enjoy local food at great prices. The following day the ship will cruise around some of the most spectacular parts of the Dalmatian coast - dropping anchor at Makarska, you’ll see the rocky splendour of Mount Biokovo, which lies 1,828 metres above sea level, and the stunning island of Brac, with its distinctive white-stone buildings.

On day four the cruise really steps up a pace with a visit to the historic city of Split. On an escorted tour, you’ll get to visit Emperor Diocletian’s Palace, known quite rightly as one of the greatest structures of the Roman Empire. Today, it is famous for its starring role in hit TV show Game of Thrones. This is a very special city and it’s a day you’ll remember for a long time to come.

As the end of your cruise draws near, there is one final treat in store – a visit to the island of Hvar. Mooring in Stari Grad, you’ll be taken by coach to the Old Town, where famously, the streets have no names. Here you’ll get a glimpse of old Croatia and its traditions. Your final port stop on this memorable cruise will be Dubrovnik, where you can enjoy the city for a second time and pick up some last-minute gifts and souvenirs.

