P&O Cruises summer 2024 itineraries from picturesque Ibiza to the awe-inspiring Arctic
Following years of lockdowns, prepare to explore and document your next travel adventure on an Instagram-worthy P&O cruise to Ibiza or with exciting calls at Amsterdam and Mykonos.
P&O Cruises has launched its summer 2024 programme. Whether you’re looking for Instagram-worthy destinations or a break in Amsterdam, there are many options through P&O.
Commenting on the announcement, P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “This programme of holidays, more than ever before, maximises the time in port to ensure our guests can see and experience the very best of each destination at their own pace.”
P&O’s new ship Arvia launching in December 2022 will join the P&O fleet as a sister ship to P&O’s Iona.
For a warm getaway, Arvia will offer two fourteen-night cruise options in the Western Mediterranean. Each itinerary will stop at six ports.
One of these will travel to Italy, Spain and France with calls at La Spezia for Florence and Pisa, and Barcelona. Jump onboard for only £999 per person departing and returning to Southampton, with kid’s club, full board meals and entertainment onboard included.
The other itinerary will focus specifically on Spain and France with calls in Barcelona and Valencia. On either cruise, you’ll have time to immerse yourself in each city’s biggest attractions.
Major cruise lines axe Russia and Baltic sailings – full list of cancelled cruises
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
P&O Cruises celebrates milestone in delivery of brand new ship Arvia - what's onboard?
The ultimate guide to cruise ship cabins, from inside cabins to suites
Amazing adventures to try on 2022's new cruise ships from P&O to Royal Caribbean
P&O Cruises reveals cracking Wallace & Gromit cruise holidays
How to pick a cruise: What size cruise ship is best for you from P&O to Royal Caribbean?
P&O Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? What you can & can't do
Best around-the-world cruises from adventure & culture to budget & luxury
Inside P&O Cruises ship Iona from entertainment & bars to cabins & distillery
In the summer of 2024, Iona will be in the Norwegian fjords for a series of seven-night cruises.
Take in the awe-inspiring scenery in Olden and Alesund, as well as at the UNESCO world heritage port of Geiranger with its incredible waterfalls and steep cliffs. Climb aboard April 20, 2024 for your roundtrip cruise from Southampton starting at £529 per person.
Iona was also the first of any British ship to be powered by liquified natural gas, making it a great option to be eco-conscious.
- READ MORE: Inside P&O Cruises ship Iona from entertainment to cabins & distillery -
Another P&O ship, Britannia, will include itineraries both to the Norwegian fjords for seven nights and the Western Mediterranean islands. One Mediterranean cruise will head to the Balearics, an archipelago off of Spain, with calls in Palma and Ibiza. Another will include these ports with an additional call at Cagliari in Sardinia.
These itineraries in particular will host exciting, new shore excursions and activities. Head to a beach club for some relaxation or take part in an adrenaline-packed, heart racing activity in Ibiza.
Find your ideal cruise
One of P&O’s largest ships, Azura will be based in Malta for the 2024 summer season with a number of seven and fourteen-night fly/cruise trips all around the Mediterranean.
Western Mediterranean itineraries include calls at Civitavecchia for passengers to visit Rome and Villefranche for guess to explore Monte Carlo. Depart on April 18, 2024 from £699 per person round trip from Tenerife with flights to and from the UK included.
Passengers looking for more of an Eastern Mediterranean experience also have itinerary options on Azura. Calls include Ephesus from Kusadasi and the beautiful Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Guests won’t run out of opportunities for photos in these picturesque destinations.
- READ MORE: P&O Cruises ship Azura resumes sailing - what can you expect onboard? -
Azura also offers Central Mediterranean itineraries with calls at Trieste for Venice. An exciting, new southern Adriatic itinerary brings passengers to Taranto, Catania, and the Greek Ionian islands of Cephalonia and Corfu.
P&O’s Ventura has an itinerary focused on The Canary Islands and Iberia. These trips ensure a longer time in the ports of Lisbon and Amsterdam so that you can fully immerse yourself and check off all the top spots on your bucket list. Hop on board on September 14, 2024 from £999 per person departing from and returning to Southampton.
For experienced cruisers, mid-size ships Aurora and Arcadia will offer longer “discovery” cruises in summer 2024. Arcadia offers a sixteen-night cruise in June through Iceland, including an overnight call in Reykjavik.
Another Arcadia itinerary will be a thirty-night cruise in Canada and the USA in September of 2024. This cruise includes overnight calls in Boston and New York for you to experience all that these great cities have to offer.
- READ MORE: From P&O's Iona to Britannia, which P&O cruise ship is best for you? -
Aurora will sail an eighteen-night western Mediterranean cruise in April of 2024 with calls in Tangier and Casablanca. For a chance to see the Northern Lights, travellers can take Aurora’s Arctic cruise in October of 2024 which includes stops in Iceland and the North Cape.
For a shorter trip on Aurora, sail on a three-night cruise roundtrip from and to Southampton with a call at Zeebrugge for Bruges. Depart May 15, 2024 from £399 per person, including full board meals and entertainment.
Pre-registration for P&O’s summer 2024 itineraries begins March 23, 2022 and general sale begins on March 30, 2022.
What to pack for your next river cruise
10 Must-See Ancient Civilisation Cruises
Emerald Azzurra’s Captain gives a glimpse into sea life - from seeing new places to weddings onboard
Top tips on how to eat healthily on a cruise - a guide to staying trim
Child-friendly cruises: Which cruise lines are best for holidays with children?
What it's like to search for the Northern Lights by cruise ship in Arctic Norway
Seabourn Venture at a glance: Explore the new ship with our interactive guide
Cruise ship private islands: Which lines have their own island?
Enchanted Princess will be in Southampton for summer 2022 - what’s onboard?
Oceania Cruises new ship Vista to sail in April 2023: What can you expect onboard?
From Barbados to Barbados
- 14 nights, departs on the 25 Nov 2023
- P&O Cruises, Arvia
- Bridgetown, Tortola, La Romana, + 7 more
From Southampton to Barbados
- 13 nights, departs on the 14 Oct 2023
- P&O Cruises, Arvia
- Southampton, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Sint Maarten, + 2 more
From Antigua to Antigua
- 14 nights, departs on the 13 Jan 2024
- P&O Cruises, Arvia
- Saint John's, Saint Kitts, Martinique, + 7 more
From Antigua to Barbados
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Nov 2023
- P&O Cruises, Arvia
- Saint John's, Saint Kitts, Martinique, + 3 more