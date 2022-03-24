Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises summer 2024 itineraries from picturesque Ibiza to the awe-inspiring Arctic Following years of lockdowns, prepare to explore and document your next travel adventure on an Instagram-worthy P&O cruise to Ibiza or with exciting calls at Amsterdam and Mykonos.

P&O Cruises has launched its summer 2024 programme. Whether you’re looking for Instagram-worthy destinations or a break in Amsterdam, there are many options through P&O. Commenting on the announcement, P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “This programme of holidays, more than ever before, maximises the time in port to ensure our guests can see and experience the very best of each destination at their own pace.” P&O’s new ship Arvia launching in December 2022 will join the P&O fleet as a sister ship to P&O’s Iona. For a warm getaway, Arvia will offer two fourteen-night cruise options in the Western Mediterranean. Each itinerary will stop at six ports. One of these will travel to Italy, Spain and France with calls at La Spezia for Florence and Pisa, and Barcelona. Jump onboard for only £999 per person departing and returning to Southampton, with kid’s club, full board meals and entertainment onboard included. The other itinerary will focus specifically on Spain and France with calls in Barcelona and Valencia. On either cruise, you’ll have time to immerse yourself in each city’s biggest attractions.

In the summer of 2024, Iona will be in the Norwegian fjords for a series of seven-night cruises. Take in the awe-inspiring scenery in Olden and Alesund, as well as at the UNESCO world heritage port of Geiranger with its incredible waterfalls and steep cliffs. Climb aboard April 20, 2024 for your roundtrip cruise from Southampton starting at £529 per person. Iona was also the first of any British ship to be powered by liquified natural gas, making it a great option to be eco-conscious. - READ MORE: Inside P&O Cruises ship Iona from entertainment to cabins & distillery - Another P&O ship, Britannia, will include itineraries both to the Norwegian fjords for seven nights and the Western Mediterranean islands. One Mediterranean cruise will head to the Balearics, an archipelago off of Spain, with calls in Palma and Ibiza. Another will include these ports with an additional call at Cagliari in Sardinia. These itineraries in particular will host exciting, new shore excursions and activities. Head to a beach club for some relaxation or take part in an adrenaline-packed, heart racing activity in Ibiza.

Britannia's Mediterranean itinerary will allow you to soak in Ibiza. Credit: Shutterstock

One of P&O’s largest ships, Azura will be based in Malta for the 2024 summer season with a number of seven and fourteen-night fly/cruise trips all around the Mediterranean. Western Mediterranean itineraries include calls at Civitavecchia for passengers to visit Rome and Villefranche for guess to explore Monte Carlo. Depart on April 18, 2024 from £699 per person round trip from Tenerife with flights to and from the UK included. Passengers looking for more of an Eastern Mediterranean experience also have itinerary options on Azura. Calls include Ephesus from Kusadasi and the beautiful Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Guests won’t run out of opportunities for photos in these picturesque destinations. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises ship Azura resumes sailing - what can you expect onboard? - Azura also offers Central Mediterranean itineraries with calls at Trieste for Venice. An exciting, new southern Adriatic itinerary brings passengers to Taranto, Catania, and the Greek Ionian islands of Cephalonia and Corfu. P&O’s Ventura has an itinerary focused on The Canary Islands and Iberia. These trips ensure a longer time in the ports of Lisbon and Amsterdam so that you can fully immerse yourself and check off all the top spots on your bucket list. Hop on board on September 14, 2024 from £999 per person departing from and returning to Southampton.

Azura's new Adriatic Itinerary brings you to Greek islands like Corfu where you can soak up the sun all day long. Credit: Shutterstock

For experienced cruisers, mid-size ships Aurora and Arcadia will offer longer “discovery” cruises in summer 2024. Arcadia offers a sixteen-night cruise in June through Iceland, including an overnight call in Reykjavik. Another Arcadia itinerary will be a thirty-night cruise in Canada and the USA in September of 2024. This cruise includes overnight calls in Boston and New York for you to experience all that these great cities have to offer. - READ MORE: From P&O's Iona to Britannia, which P&O cruise ship is best for you? - Aurora will sail an eighteen-night western Mediterranean cruise in April of 2024 with calls in Tangier and Casablanca. For a chance to see the Northern Lights, travellers can take Aurora’s Arctic cruise in October of 2024 which includes stops in Iceland and the North Cape. For a shorter trip on Aurora, sail on a three-night cruise roundtrip from and to Southampton with a call at Zeebrugge for Bruges. Depart May 15, 2024 from £399 per person, including full board meals and entertainment. Pre-registration for P&O’s summer 2024 itineraries begins March 23, 2022 and general sale begins on March 30, 2022.